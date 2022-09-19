I’ve only been in Ireland for about three weeks, but I feel like I’ve been here for a whole year.

This might sound like it’s a bad thing, but it’s not.

I have seen and done so much in these past three weeks. The university offers trips to different parts of the surrounding area every Saturday. So far, I have gone on all of these.

Just this past week, I visited one of the Aran Islands, a group of three islands off the coast of western Ireland.

The three islands are called Inishmore, Inishmaan and Inisheer, respectively. Inishmore is the largest, while Inisheer is the smallest — we visited Inisheer.

My friends and I got to the island via a ferry ride from the village of Doolin, which lies directly on Ireland’s western coast. After a 40-minute ferry ride, we arrived at Inisheer.

The people who live on the Aran Islands speak primarily in Irish — the official language of Ireland — though most people are also fluent in English. I had a very interesting time trying to read the various road signs, which were written exclusively in Irish without an English translation. It’s one of the most difficult languages I have ever had to read.

Inisheer is one of the coolest places I’ve ever visited — it has a small village right at the main port of the island, and the rest of the land is covered with vast farming areas with cows, open fields and beautiful coastlines.

One of the people we went around Inisheer with was Irish and had actually spent a few months going to school and living on the island. He took us down a pathway where we saw a lot of the countryside.

The first place we stopped at was an old underground church that was surrounded by gravestones. The church was made for Saint Caomhán — do not ask me how to pronounce that — who was the patron saint of Inisheer. It was truly an incredible site. I had never seen a church that was partially in the ground before.

Another place we visited was a shipwreck of an old cargo ship called Plassey, which sat on Inisheer’s eastern coast. The shipwreck was another very interesting site. I was able to walk around the majority of the massive ship, which was surrounded by rocks – it was truly an amazing site.

After viewing the shipwreck, we walked along a path through the countryside where — no surprise — there were lots of cows.

I’m starting to believe there are more cows in Ireland than there are people.

We got back to the village where we started and got lunch. I had to have fish and chips considering most of the fish from the island was caught fresh, and the restaurant I went to was a five-minute walk to the shore. It was some of the best fish I had ever had.

Following lunch, we decided to take a walk down to the beach – the water was practically clear, which is something I had never seen before in an ocean. Every time I visit the ocean in the U.S., the water is usually more opaque.

After a pretty long day, we headed back to the ferry and went back to Doolin. I went back to my house and slept for a while.

Inisheer was one of my favorite places in Ireland. I really want to visit it again if I get the chance and go to one of the other Aran Islands.