For the second time in the span of two months, I stepped into a church, and tears ran down my face.

But this was not just any church. The church I’m referring to is la Basílica de la Sagrada Família (the Basilica of the Holy Family) in Barcelona.

It’s the magnum opus of famed catalan architect Antoni Gaudí and one of the most iconic features of any skyline in Europe — possibly the world.

This stony monolith soars toward heaven, towering above the busy streets of Barcelona. La Sagrada Familia is unlike any nearby skyscraper or the great gothic Catedral de Barcelona.

In fact, like most Gaudí buildings, this basilica is incomparable and singular. The structure ranges the line between the abstract and the natural. Its slanted and winding columns combined with its mammoth spires are nearly devoid of straight lines.

With nature as his fount of true beauty, Gaudí created an enormous forest of granite columns in his church that branch off into smaller limbs as they reach for a luminous and expansive ceiling of unimaginable hyperbolic shapes.

The scale of La Sagrada Familia is impossible to convey with words, but the moment I stepped into the building for the first time, I felt overwhelmed.

There were no words when I first gazed upward, and I proceeded not to speak for several hours as I slowly roamed through that space.

All I could do was weep.

I’m embarrassed to say how much I cried. It was just profuse tears, and at times, it was somehow joyful sobbing. I remember leaning up against a column the size of a redwood tree nearly heaving, trying to compose myself.

To those who know me, this probably comes as no surprise. I’m Catholic and clearly very open to embracing my emotions. This building was always going to move me, in particular, on some level.

There are bigger churches across the world and perhaps even more beautiful ones, but this basilica represents so much more than a beautiful church.

It’s the life work of one of humanity's foremost geniuses, and although he’s been dead for nearly 100 years, La Sagrada Familia is still unfinished.

Much of the church is still surrounded by cranes and scaffolding, and it has been since construction of the basilica began in 1882.

The idea that a building would take well over a century to build is unthinkable. It’s completely impractical by today’s standards. What’s more confounding, the architect was well-aware that he’d never see it completed.

Gaudí trusted that with his completed plans, others would carry on his work and see out his dream.

That idea alone could move one to tears.

Great feats of grandiose art often appear as greater acts of vanity. To build a taller tower, a grander palace or a more epic fortress seems to be humanity’s characteristic flawed sense of ambition and hunger for fame.

Like the story of the Tower of Babel, humanity’s incessant quest to rise to the heavens by our own power is by definition a vain one.

Gaudí’s La Sagrada Familia couldn’t be further from a “Tower of Babel.”

He thought man’s work should never trump God’s creation, so although La Sagrada Familia will be the tallest church in the world (172.5 meters), it’ll still stand beneath nearby Montjuïc Hill (178 meters).

For much of art history, the greatest artists created religious works because the church and royal families were the only ones commissioning art.

Gaudí wasn’t limited to building religious works. He built parks, apartment buildings and other spaces all over Catalonia. He didn’t have to dedicate 40 years of his life to a church he’d never see finished.

He wasn’t even the original architect of La Sagrada Familia. Gaudí took over the construction of the basilica in 1883 and gave it a design that only he was capable of imagining.

Having seen it twice, I’m always left perplexed by the question of: “Why?”

Why would anyone build something they’d never see finished? Why would someone dedicate otherworldly genius to the confines of religion?

He could’ve done anything, but he gave his life away to a church.

While I’m moved to tears by one of the truest expressions of architectural beauty in La Sagrada Familia, I’m profoundly touched by the humility and the pure conviction of Gaudí.

In 21 years of living, I’ve barely dedicated my life to anything. My passions and obsessions seem to ebb and flow with each new year. Opinions and feelings come and go, evolve or even reverse.

I can barely choose my classes for each semester. I can barely fathom the idea of choosing one person to spend the entirety of my life with or one profession to work until I retire.

Commitment feels foreign and entirely abstract in this life, but tradition and culture demands that commitment is what we’re made for.

So are we?

Commitment takes sacrifice and discipline. It calls on a person to fight the urge to change and to differ from the course.

When the path gets too rough, our instinct tells us to do something different. We stop; we pick an easier way, or we turn back all together.

In John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden,” there’s a famous dialogue about a phrase God uses in Genesis. The word is “timshel,” and it’s translated to: “thou mayest.”

God gives man a choice — “You can.”

You can sin. You can change your mind. You can do as you please.

The point of the discussion in “East of Eden” is to illustrate the idea that God didn’t demand that man follow his command, rather we are given the power of choice — of freedom.

Gaudí was perfectly aware of his freedom. Perhaps men as genius as Gaudí have even greater freedom than most. His genius could take him anywhere. He could’ve built palaces and castles grander than anything we’ve ever known.

He could’ve become defined by his works.

He’s a legend now, but what he’s chosen to build beyond the faith he felt so obliged to. What could’ve Gaudí been?

Gaudí must’ve known this, yet he gave his life to a church he’d never see finished and a religion he had no way of knowing would last.

At some point, Gaudí had to decide what he’d do with his talents, if anything at all. He had to say to himself: “You can if you want to.”

Thou mayest.

The decision to commit alone means nothing without the commitment to continue.

For 40 years, Gaudí could’ve turned back, and he didn’t. He stayed the course, so the generations beyond him could reap the rewards of his labors.

Commitment is simply pledging oneself to something. It’s the yes that begins the journey, but commitment alone’s not the quality that finishes one.

I can barely commit to doing pushups every day or finishing a run. It’s a struggle to observe 40 days of Lent for me. The difference is Gaudí had the conviction to observe 40 years of building one project.

Conviction is to be totally persuaded to one belief — to be fixed on it, to be firm in it.

Living in a world of young people in college, living in a world where people are discovering commitment and conviction for the first time in a real way — it’s difficult to be so definitive with our decisions.

It’s hard to commit to one major for four years, and every student knows it’s brutal to stay convicted to one the whole way.

It’s hard to fathom the idea of committing to people who we’ve never lived with and deciding we can live with them for a year.

It’s almost impossible to think that in the next decade, I might commit myself to marrying someone else and then somehow having the conviction to maintain that marriage for many more decades to come.

Steinbeck wasn’t the only person to write about “timshel” and the burden of choice. The folk-rock band “Mumford and Sons” paid homage to “East of Eden” in the 2009 song “Timshel.”

“And you have your choices,

And these are what make man great,

His ladder to the stars.”

To have the choice to commit and to convict is the power and the choice to make yourself great. It’s in the decision to give ourselves away to something or someone that we come to a fuller sense of self and purpose.

Gaudí gave away his genius and the remainder of his life to a project, not dedicated to himself or his greatness, but to his faith. A man of lesser commitment or conviction could never build a Sagrada Familia as beautiful or as profoundly moving as Gaudí’s.

I don’t need to etch my name into the pages of history like Gaudí, but staring into the wonders of La Sagrada Familia, one can’t help but feel the draw of genuine commitment and wholehearted conviction.

Ideally in the little ways, I can be more committed to running, religious obligations and daily goals, chores, work, etc. Hopefully in that foundation of little convictions, I can commit in every job I accept and in every relationship I build.

With every decision I make with my life, there’s an opportunity to commit to something and to be convicted with my whole self.

If the story of Gaudí and his church are of any worth, then I too have a chance to take a leap of faith toward the stars.

