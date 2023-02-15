Being young and in college isn’t easy. Trying to find out who you are while dealing with the typical stress of studying, making friends and finding a job at the same time is a challenge.

To me, college is the first real taste of independence and having to figure out a lot on your own. While that can be scary, it’s also very exciting. As I started to teach myself how to do certain things on my own, I began to learn more and more about who I am and how I want to live my life.

One of the biggest things I had to work on while finding out who I wanted to be was to not care about what other people think of me.

You’ll never get to where you want to be in life if you let intrusive thoughts of how you’re being perceived by others hold you back.

It took me a while to put myself out there and try new things, yet I still struggle with it from time to time. Even simple things like going out to eat by myself or meeting new people made me anxious and worried of how I’d be seen.

College specifically has taught me that people really don’t care as much as you think they would.

Even if they did, who cares?

Being happy with who I am and with the things I enjoy should never be negatively impacted by people who simply don’t know me. As Elle King sings in “America’s Sweetheart,” “You try and change me, you can go to hell, ‘cause I don’t wanna be nobody else.”

While on this journey of being abroad this semester, I often think back to my younger self, the one who’d never take big risks and was always worried about what others thought of him.

Looking back, I don’t think that version of me would’ve ever packed up and moved to Europe for an entire semester.

However, being abroad has only helped me on the path to finding myself.

One thing I like to tell myself when I’m stressed or anxious is that everything is going to be alright — someway and somehow.

I’m someone who’s always thinking ahead and focusing on all of the different things I have to do, which makes me feel more stressed than I actually need to be. However, even if I’m unsure of how to do something, I somehow always find a way to get it done, so adding unnecessary stress will only make it more difficult for me.

Living in another country with a different culture has definitely been an adjustment, but I’ve been able to find out more things that make me happy.

I plan to keep this going when I return to the U.S., and I’m excited to keep finding out who I am and want to be.

It’s been so refreshing to meet new people in places I’ve visited here who are totally different from people back home.

I believe to be comfortable around others, you need to be comfortable with yourself first.

While it may be easy to put on a front or conform, you can’t expect to be fully happy until you embrace who you are. The journey may not always be easy, but the experiences we go through make us who we are in the end.

So, who do you want to be?