Let’s talk about street art — the ever-pervasive form of illustration that decorates the streets with the charisma and violence of everyday people.

I would consider street art to simply be art in places that it is not traditionally meant to be. I do not know if this is the standard English definition, but for the sake of this article, that is what I would consider it to be. Graffiti, stickers, posters, flyers, murals and even the sharpie messages written on the inside of a bathroom stall fall under this category. Everyone has seen it; it is impossible to miss.

This is one of my favorite forms of art. Perhaps unlike most people, I find it to be one of the most respectable mediums there is. The art is often not in the physical drawing but in the act of defiance that it represents. Street art is evidence of human life, much like the aging of a grand building. Even better, anyone can do it – regardless of class, age, race or status. Markers are accessible to us all.

It is difficult for me to wrap my mind around the resentment that is held for this genre of work. “Vandalism” is detested by older generations, often scoffed at or erased from the buildings that it decorates.

I am not sure if this is because it is evidence of imperfection or just a reminder of the passage of time, but it stands true that many hate the colorful markings that adorn architecture in cities and suburbs alike. Maybe it is hated so much because it is free for everyone and cannot be held as a symbol of status for those who are able to afford expensive works.

Street art, of course, varies in size and skill. For example, Berlin is famous for the murals and stickers that adorn the Berlin Wall and virtually every corner of the former soviet part of the city. Artists have even become famous for their vandalism (Basquiat, Banksy). Stickers and posters often brand street signs and posts, with messages that vary from profane to political. Murals can both commissioned and from free will, giving color to the often earth tone palette of concrete. State College even presents several murals to passers-by downtown.

Be it legal or not, street art is just as relevant as anything that can be seen in a museum. It means that someone was once there, trying to express something. Surely, one might find the Sistine Chapel to be more of an advancement in humanity, but that is not to say that the barely legible bubble letters on a train car do not signify progression.