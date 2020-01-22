When I was in eighth grade, I took a flight home from Florida, and the heavy turbulence on the plane ride was the worst turbulence that I have experienced so far to this date.

Then, this summer on my way to vacation in Mexico, I got motion sickness on my flight, and it ruined my first day of vacation.

Both of these events made this inexperienced traveler anxious about travelling by plane — even short distances.

Before I flew to London, the longest flight I have been on was three hours long. So, the thought of flying internationally for seven hours over the Atlantic Ocean was not something I was looking forward to doing.

Regardless, I knew I needed to do it — there is no way of getting around it when travelling long distances.

After preparing well for the flight and making sure to keep myself calm, I was shocked when I landed in Heathrow Airport.

I completed the trip with ease and even enjoyed it.

Even though there is a lot that cannot be controlled when travelling, it is important to prepare yourself and make sure you keep calm. Here are some steps I took to ease my flight from Philadelphia to London.

The first thing I did was to calm myself by reminding myself that millions of people travel far international distances every day.

I know how minor this may seem, but it really helped my mind stay calm.

Preventing all forms of stress is most important. This may end up seeming like small steps, but it makes a huge difference; I found myself relaxed before the flight, and I think this helped tremendously.

I also learned that it helps to pack a day or two ahead of the flight. You should give yourself plenty of time, figure out the logistics of getting to and from airports, and find what you will need to be comfortable on the flight.

Planning how you will stay entertained on the flight is essential — if you have nothing to do, you will be miserable staring at the seat in front of you for the entirety of the trip. On most international flights, the airplane has a decent selection of movies, or you can download movies beforehand on Netflix or other streaming services.

Personally, I downloaded “American Psycho” (one of my favorite movies) for my flight, and while Christian Bale is always great to watch, perhaps it wasn’t the best movie for relaxing. Still, worth it.

The last thing to remember is that you really have no other choice and that the annoyance of flying is worth it in the long run.

Who knows? Maybe you’ll even enjoy your flight like I did.