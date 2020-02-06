I went to public school outside of Philadelphia, just like many of the students that currently attend Penn State. This, I can only assume, involved a lot of shared truths – figuring out locker combinations, waiting for warm cookies in the lunch line and the pacer test in gym class.

Another educational commonplace was, of course, health class.

I have a vivid memory of being in Mrs. Lash’s fourth grade gym/health class, sitting on the dirty floor of the gym and getting my first exposure to cigarettes.

A blackened image of a lung, accompanied by a poor man who had a hole in his throat was presented to the class of eight and nine year olds. Without much of an explanation other than “smoking kills,” we were then prompted to go around the room and share personal anecdotes about smoking and swear to beg our parents/family members to quit cigarettes.

Reflecting back on this moment, I feel as though there is something wrong about telling fourth graders they needed to take it upon themselves to convince the adults in their lives to never touch tobacco again, lest they would end up with a gaping hole in the middle of their neck.

This anti-cigarette education soon expanded into education about other vices in a similarly dramatic form. In seventh grade, at age 12, a box TV was rolled into my health classroom to display a feature film titled “The Miracle Of Life” which involved a close up live action feature film of a woman giving natural birth to twins. Yes, my seventh-grade class saw it all. One girl literally passed out. This sex-education was accompanied by an intensive packet with all of the STDs and STIs imaginable. The class, unsurprisingly, made no effort to really explain how sex actually worked, and never even touched on gay sex or pregnancy prevention measures.

The anti-drug tactics were then mostly enforced in high school; my personal favorite being the assembly during which a real-life person got on stage and told us that drinking a single beer in his mother’s basement at age 12 had led him to become a heroin addict. While this may be true, assemblies and pamphlets like this that implied sipping wine was a one-way ticket to huffing glue made the entire situation seem a little bit ludicrous and did not really explain the way these things worked in the real world.

I am not saying that any vices are in any way good for you, nor that we should be teaching the youth of America that smoking is OK or to rush into sex. It is just that mandating trauma and hoping that the fear of doing such activities isn’t very effective; it downplays the dangers and makes the act itself seem edgier than need be.

An education about “the bad things that adults do” should be more honest – yes, smoking cigarettes is bad for you and should not be done, but smoking one is not going to immediately turn your lungs black. Yes, sex is something that should be done safely, but it is not a sentence to give a natural birth to twins right away. Yes, substance abuse needs to be taken seriously, but drinking a beer is not going to result in huffing glue.

People are fundamentally flawed, and adults make stupid choices all of the time. It is inevitable. I think that it would be better, however, to make informed decisions (even if they are not great ones) instead of taking shots in the dark in the direction of wrongdoing.