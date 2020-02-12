The other day I was watching one of my favorite Disney movies, “Hercules,” which essentially is meant for a younger audience.

The plot is about Hercules finding the value of becoming a hero, and in the end, in true Disney fashion, he ends up with the love of his life.

I was watching this peak 90s Disney movie because I love the music, and it always makes me feel better — not for the love story. Yet, I still caught myself saying “awhhhh” in my head when Hercules chooses Meg over being a Greek god, and Meg got her knight in shining armor in the end.

After the movie was over, I realized that the plot point of the movie that warmed my heart the most was the love story and how Meg was extremely bitter because of an ex-boyfriend who sold her soul (hence “I Won’t Say I’m In Love”) and Hercules was able to make her believe in love again. Not the other plot of Hercules trying to become a god and prove himself to Zeus (which is a large plot point).

I found this thought to be problematic because the end the movie makes it seem — especially to young audiences — that if you meet the right person, they will be able to fix your issues.

And this is a Disney movie! Not even a proper romance movie meant for a teen or adult audience.

I highly believe that no one can fix your issues or heal your past except for yourself. No amount of “true love” or having a “soulmate” will be able to accomplish these things. While romantic movies can show us the importance of love and are great to watch when you want to watch something to make you happy, I think this is also why they can be extremely problematic.

Most of the time, romantic movies are known as being problematic for being unrealistic and setting high standards for men and women. Though I agree this is wrong, this is not the point that I am most concerned about. I also am not concerned with romantic movies in which the two main characters do not end up together in the end.

As a society, we are often drawn to romantic movies. From the earlier days of the movie industry, with classics like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Singin’ in the Rain,” to modern day classics like “When Harry Met Sally” and “The Notebook,” romantic movies and stories have always been popular.

Just like “Hercules,” a lot of the time these romantic movies revolve around characters who are revealed to have issues that do not allow them to love fully, they are scared to love from past experiences, they have fixed personalities that make them easy or hard to love and they normally have some sort of mystery surrounding their personality.

Most of these traits, like dealing with personal issues that make you unable to fully love someone (which is absolutely understandable and a valid reason to not want to be in a relationship), are classic things that make for bad relationships. And somehow, at the end of the many movies, the characters seem to be in a better place than they were in the beginning of the movie.

For example, in “Wedding Crashers,” Owen Wilson’s character gets the girl, Rachel McAdams’ character, in the end even though he had some serious personal issues that he was dealing with very shortly before confessing his love for her. He was reading a self-help book about depression and suicide, something that is a serious personal mental health problem.

People do not just magically heal overnight from mental health problems of this nature, and then become able to pour their heart out to the person who rejected them. Except, this is what Wilson’s character did, and he was happier in the end.

This is exactly why romantic movies can be problematic. They easily write off character’s personal problems and mental health problems for the larger plot of a romance. All of this is unrealistic and sets very high standards in the audience's mind.

When something magical happens to us, we tend to then tell our friends and say “it was like I was in a movie,” or “it was a movie moment.”

I am guilty of this as well, but even without thinking we compare the events in our lives to movie events. I believe that this is human nature for anyone who has ever seen a movie, especially starting with the Baby Boomer generation and continuing today.

This message, of having love fix our broken hearts, is extremely troublesome. You are enough, and you do not need someone to “complete you” or be your “better half.”

Working through issues and strengthening yourself on your own is important, and realistically, is the only true way to heal yourself.

These movies also make it seem that life is better when you are in love, which once again is not true and problematic to teach ourselves.

If you are lucky enough to find a romantic partner (which I do believe is a great thing, but there is also so much more to life) that is a great thing and a part of life. But that is not all of life and not the most important part. You are important and deserving of self-respect and love regardless of whether or not you are single or in a relationship.

The romantic movie industry thrives on making people really connect with their emotions, which is not a bad thing, but can become problematic when movies portray that love as the best way to heal ourselves.

You do not need a boyfriend or girlfriend — you need a champion.

And you are capable of being your own champion.