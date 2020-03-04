The first time I heard the word “coronavirus” I thought it had to do with the beer. I wish I was joking.

Clearly after dominating the headlines around the world, I am well aware of what the virus entails.

Penn State, similar to many other universities, has pulled students out of all programs in Italy, which is a popular destination for students to study abroad, as well as China, South Korea, and Japan — this has been a hot topic of conversation.

I feel sad for everyone who is being sent home. Studying abroad is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I would be extremely upset if my time abroad was cut short due to something that is out of my control.

When I was at the airport in Prague, I got the email from the study abroad office informing all students abroad about how the university is sending students in Italy home.

Even though I was not in Italy and have not traveled there since I have been in Europe, I became on edge.

The email did not sit well with me as I was sitting in an airport where almost half of the people there were wearing face masks (which I read do nothing unless worn properly).

I began to look around and wonder what the future held for my time in Europe.

Then, today March 3rd, the Center for Disease Control released a statement that called for universities to consider sending all students abroad back to the United States. While this was merely a suggestion and not an official statement calling students back to the U.S., it was still not an email that I was happy to read.

Right after I received this email, my program sent out an email saying that they will not be cancelling my program as of now and that classes will remain as usual.

This reassured me that things in the UK are fine, and I should not worry over this matter.

I feel very fortunate as of right now that I am able to continue my studies abroad. So far, I have visited places I always dreamed of visiting and am learning a lot about myself, which I believe is critical to all travel.

On a personal note, the fact that Italy is currently classified as a Level 3 travel warning is upsetting to me because I was supposed to meet my grandmother in Florence, Italy. And she already bought the ticket.

We have both never been to Italy before, and I knew this trip would have been the one with the most meaning to me. My grandmother is truly like a second mother to me, and I was looking forward to this trip.

There is hope in my heart that Italy will become safe toward the end of April, when the trip is planned, and that we still can both travel to Florence. But that part is unknown, just like the entire case of the virus.

That is the thing — everyone seems to be planning about what to do if the virus gets worse or if they get sent home, and I do not understand this thinking.

If professionals and government officials cannot predict what will happen with the virus over the course of the next few months, neither can you or I.

But something I've learned abroad has helped settle my worries around the situation: Stop being so scared and planning out the future.

I usually get anxiety about the future. Where will I live? Who will I meet? Will I achieve my career dreams? How can I become prominent?

These are all questions that no one can answer. Though you do have control over how you carve out your life, you can’t predict what will happen.

This anxiety disrupts my day to day life, and I have been trying to learn how to not get worked up over these questions.

I think this lesson applies to the whole case of the coronavirus, more so for people not living in currently highly infected places. I cannot speak for anyone in places where this has become an epidemic, and I send love to everyone affected by this virus.

While my lesson about not worrying too much about the future might be a far stretch to connect it to the coronavirus, I do believe that people shouldn’t be scared and need to continue on living their lives for now.

Although a hard lesson to learn, it is essential to finding some peace within your mind. If you cannot do that, then life might be more difficult than it needs to be.