A common stereotype about American college students is that they are more focused on figuring out how to get good grades in their classes instead of genuinely learning.

I will admit, I find this true about many students at Penn State. Although, I do not necessarily think it is students’ fault.

Throughout each student’s college career, there will be a few classes in which the student is forced to take, and they have absolutely no interest in the subject. The class just might not click with the student, and then they are resorted to focus on just getting a good grade.

Even the most highly intellectual students will come across this problem. It is the nature of the curriculum at American universities.

In an era where anyone with an internet connection can look up essentially anything they want to learn about, how does this redefine learning moving into the new decade?

When it comes to education and learning, each student has their own journey.

For me, I have grown to truly love learning. I enjoy going to classes, staying on top of current events and trying to find answers to the questions that make you think.

Obviously, there are certain topics that I find challenging to enjoy learning about (for me that is anything to deal with money), and I dread deadlines for essays and exams. But, for the most part, I find it fascinating to always learn more.

I feel like I am in the minority for people my age when it comes to this.

I am someone who, when I cannot sleep at 3 a.m., will read different Wikipedia pages. It starts with me reading about how to Feng Shui my bedroom, and somehow I end up reading about how Tom Hanks is related to Abraham Lincoln.

During high school, I definitely did not care to learn in my classes. I would read the synopsis of the books I was assigned to read on websites like SparkNotes (which I used way too much) and got through it by putting in the minimum effort.

I was focused on getting good enough grades to get into a school like Penn State.

I did that, but because my goals weren’t learning focused, very little sticks out about my high school education except for the fact that I actually read all of “Moby Dick,” shockingly.

After my first semester at Penn State, I knew this was not going to work.

Not only because putting in minimum effort lead to me having to do more work to catch up in classes, but also because I felt like I was wasting my time and my parents’ hard-earned money.

I realized that I should schedule classes that interest me, especially in general education and elective requirements, and commit to being fully invested in my classes — even if I had to force myself.

That second semester I made sure to re-examine how I pay attention and take notes in class.

I found that it was easier to invest myself in some classes than others. For example, I found myself able to focus in Art History 112, but I wasn’t too interested in conjugating verbs in French II.

After that semester, I came out a better, more understanding person. I now take a true interest in the classes I am taking, even when forcing myself.

I do not think it is entirely students’ fault as to why collectively they only really care about figuring out how to get good grades in classes, as I mentioned earlier.

It is how the system works, unfortunately. Especially at large universities like Penn State, students are just a number, and there are many things to check off the list to graduate.

This mindset is extremely dangerous because the checklist will always continue, and you can waste your life away just checking things off of a list.

I do not have an answer to fixing the system, and this dilemma will probably never be answered, but I believe that college curriculum needs to be more individualized towards each student and more flexible for the allowance of exploring interests.

I saw the movie “Eat Pray Love” a few days ago, and though the movie gets a bad reputation for being a bit corny, there is a line from the movie I find important: “When you set out in the world to help yourself, sometimes you end up helping Tutti.” (Tutti is Italian for “everybody.”)

The more you immerse yourself in learning, the more you have to offer. And that is what I believe is the best part about learning — the constant enlightenment of others and the sharing back and forth of ideas. Those light bulb moments can be hard to come by, but if you try, they are not impossible to come by.

Even the best and most impressive expert in a certain field can always learn more. Learning is what evolves us and defines a whole generation.