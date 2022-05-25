“You will never be completely at home again because part of your heart will always be elsewhere. That is the price you pay for the richness of loving and knowing people in more than one place.”

Dear Barcelona,

I found this quote by Miriam Adeney this semester, and it perfectly captures the way I feel about you and all of the adventures you gave me.

After almost a half of a year being abroad, the time has come to finally say goodbye to you — the city that has watched me grow into a whole new person.

In January, I wrote a column about how I have a tendency to feel attachments to places I get to call home and how I always leave them kicking and screaming.

I had said although I was heartbroken over leaving Penn State, I knew I’d feel the same with you when the time came.

However, that time is now, and that’s the first change I’ve noticed about myself — I’m ready to go.

Going abroad alone was the biggest new beginning I’ve ever taken on. It was unfamiliar; it was terrifying; it was lonely — and it was the best decision I ever made.

A lot of people have asked me what the greatest takeaway of my experience was, and I’ve said the same thing — I can be on my own now.

The months leading up to my departure, I lived by myself. I hated when I shut the door to Eastview Terrace and had to be alone with nobody to talk to for the rest of the night except for my own thoughts.

With great friends and family, it had never been a priority of mine to learn to be content on my own — until I had to this semester.

And now, thanks to you, I seek out these moments with myself. Because really, I am the only person who has been there for myself for every single step of the way.

I am the one who woke myself up every morning and achieved the things I have.

I’ve won races, academic and athletic awards, got myself into college, made all of my own friends — the list is endless.

I explored you while I was jet lagged until my feet were covered in blisters, just to see everything from your palm trees to the pigeons.

You gave me the confidence to take myself to cities like Prague — just because I wanted to see more.

And now, I walk around to say goodbye to you — to all of these little nooks and crannies I discovered. Every cafe and supermarket worker. Every piece of your unique Catalan cuisine I won’t have around the corner when I go back home.

And that’s OK with me.

Because instead of being torn over leaving you, I have to thank you for a lot.

It feels nice to have this new confidence and peacefulness with myself. I can do things. When one chapter closes, another will begin — and it feels good knowing that I have the ability and positivity to make it just as sweet as the last.

My last adventure of the semester is going where I belong — another home.

It feels good to not put my whole life and soul into that word now. Home is about the people and the memories, and I have spread those around to many, many little homes these past few months.

So to Lisbon, Madrid, Sevilla, Milan, Lake Como, Budapest, Vienna, Rome, Dublin, Edinburgh, Prague, Mallorca, Naples, Positano, Capri, Florence, Venice, Ibiza, Nice and Monte Carlo: I’ve left a little piece of myself in each of you that I will come back for.

And of course, Barcelona, you won’t get off that easily with getting rid of me forever. I leave knowing I’ll be back many, many times. But no matter what, the lessons you’ve taught me will stick with me for the rest of my life.

And because of that, I am ready to pass you onto the next study abroad kids, crying over how content they were with their lives before and not even knowing in what ways they’ll be able to be changed forever.

Don’t get me wrong, tears will be shed as I fly over you for the last time, pointing out my old apartment and metro station.

But, I know myself now, and I know the next chapter leaves me just as much potential to grow. And maybe it won’t always be easy, but thanks to you, I know it’ll be worth it.

With love from your friend,

Kit