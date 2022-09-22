“Mama says they was my magic shoes. They could take me anywhere.” — Forrest Gump

After nearly a decade of wearing Chacos, my time wearing the multipurpose sandals may be coming to an abrupt close, and the shoe couldn’t have served me better in that time.

My (current) pair of Chacos have been worn to their absolute limits.

The straps on the sandals are hanging on by a thread in multiple spots, and the right shoe is close to snapping in half because of a large crack in the forefoot of the sole.

Truthfully, as the crack widens and lengthens across the base of the shoe — another rips across my heart.

I’m kidding. (Well, I’m mostly kidding.)

These have been my magic shoes. They’ve taken me across the country, out of the country. They’ve witnessed emotional mountain tops and helped carry me through mental valleys.

I’ve jumped off of cliffs and bridges with my Chacos. I’ve ascended actual mountains and descended waterfalls in a kayak with Chacos on. I’ve run trails in them, forded rivers in them.

I’ll go to church, class, bars, dates, parties wearing Chacos.

They can go anywhere, do anything. My Chacos have seen miracles, disasters. These were the shoes I wore when I was closest to dying, and almost always, they’re the footwear I have on when I feel most alive.

I’ve owned two pairs of Chacos across the last eight years of my life. They’ve been a constant for me through some turbulent and mutable years and, in many ways, some of the strangest in human history.

I love these shoes, and watching another pair finally give in to the absolute overuse and corresponding abuse that I put them through is painful.

This isn’t the first time I’ve watched my Chacos fall into disrepair.

I bought my first pair in eighth grade for $60 on Amazon. They lasted six years before I had to start supergluing the Vibram soles back to the shoe.

Then I bought my current pair, and it was love at first sight with these sandals.

They were a special-edition Chaco collaboration with Howler Brothers, another outdoor outfitter. The colors were nothing special compared to the vibrant and gaudy display of color and design that most Chacos boast these days.

Rather, It was the phrase written and repeated across the straps that spoke to my soul:

“Heed the Call”

These shoes literally beckon me back into the wild. I’ll read the phrase while I’m in class or doing some bland work, and I’ll feel the pull on my heart to get up and go.

Whenever I see them sitting in my room or by the door, they are the perfect reminder to get outside regardless of the weather or how I feel physically, emotionally.

And in the process of “heeding the call,” the shoes eventually wear down and break after repeated assault from the elements.

These Howler Brother Chacos have broken before. After wearing them every day last summer at my job in North Carolina, the heels strap on both shoes tore right off.

I sent the shoes to the ReChaco facility in Michigan to have them repaired for a third of what I paid for them. The process took three months, but it gave me another year to wear my magic sandals.

After another summer working in North Carolina, the shoe had taken “wear and tear” to a whole new meaning.

Dirt and incessant sunlight has almost faded the wording. The polyester straps look like someone took a knife to them in places.

The nail in the coffin is the lightning crack shooting across the polyurethane-compound footbed of the right shoe.

The true end of the shoe is near, and I’m running out of time to roam and romp through this world in my favorite shoes.

Clearly, I’m an advocate for sandal-wearing, but of all of the many outdoor footwear options available on a strangely saturated market, Chacos reign supreme.

While Birkenstocks are more comfortable, Tevas occasionally more fashionable and Keens more durable — Chacos’ balance between the pillars of durability, style and comfort is unmatched.

But the highest selling point for me is the philosophy or perhaps the essence of the shoe itself:

Chacos can do it all, and so can you.

These sandals are almost the permission to get dirty, get rough and get wet. Obviously, my shoes are a call to the wilderness, but in general, Chacos call us to live an active life in the most comprehensive light.

Multiple times a week before high school, my friends and I would wear our Chacos to 6 a.m. mass, jump off a 20-foot bridge into a river and then go out to breakfast without a change in shoes.

These sandals aren’t just made to rough it in the woods — they’re made to rough it in everyday life.

The shoes aren’t an excuse to get dirty. Chacos remove excuses not to get dirty.

It’s changed the way I see my other footwear, my other clothes. It has detracted value from attire that can’t go anywhere, that can’t get dirty, that can’t get rough.

I’ll always value a well-tailored suit and uncreased Nikes, but Chacos rest at the top of the pyramid of outerwear.

But this is a farewell to my Chacos, not just an ode to their greatness.

My most recent pair of Chacos lasted just a year before needing to be repaired. My first pair lasted six years of my abuse before the soles came off.

As much as I hoped this was just an isolated failure in quality, this is a trend I’ve noticed across the board for newer Chacos. The unfortunate reality may be: They don’t make them like they used to.

Now, I’ve reached a crossroads in my relationship with Chacos.

Three choices lay before me: 1) Drop over $100 on a new pair 2) Go Chaco-less for three months and spend a considerable amount on repairs that may fail again 3) Break up with Chacos.

This could be my final pair. This could be the final chapter of what will be two years short of a decade wearing Chacos.

I’ve recounted my time with my current pair of Chacos with glory and fondness, but in reality, there was plenty of frustration to go with it.

So, my verdict on Chacos:

In the spirit of the shoe, I’m going to take another roll of the dice. I’ll give the outdoor sandals a third go.

Chacos have earned another chance for going where no other shoe could, accompanying me on my wildest journeys, and holding together when I needed them most.

Here’s to shoes that match my hunger for the mountains, deserts and forests as well as oceans, rivers and lakes.

Here’s to a sandal that’s always right for the occasion, whether it’s fully submerged in mud or treading across the marble floors of a cathedral.

So farewell to my old Chacos, and long live my next and newest pair.