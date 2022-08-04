Editor’s Note: Olivia Estright’s credibility is low-key shot. Her only friend is the editor who reads these pitiful columns and weeps. “Coaches don’t play,” Estright claims.

College is a time to start fresh, especially with friends.

Making friends past the age of 13 can be daunting because people are scary. As an extroverted introvert, here’s my wikiHow take on making friends as an adult.

1. Approach with a compliment

Whether you’re at the gym or in your dorm building, initiating a conversation with a compliment starts you off on the right foot.

It’ll keep things light; you might get a compliment back, and everyone will be happy.

A note for the pros: I like to hit them with a “not to be weird or creepy” to start off the compliment, so the compliment receiver doesn’t think you’re trying to get in their pants.

2. Smile at strangers

Forever cheesin’, forever pleasin’.

3. Get involved

The wildest time at Penn State doesn’t occur downtown — it occurs on the HUB-Robeson Center’s lawn.

Each year, the Involvement Fair offers a safe space for thousands of students to get sweaty and ask questions.

Every club has a table where you can go chat with current players, members and participants. There’s literally something for everyone.

I joined The Daily Collegian, club quadball (formerly known as quidditch), Lion Scouts, Society of Professional Journalists and received more information on THON organizations.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions — joining a club is the easiest way to meet people.

4. Join the club quadball (quidditch) team

We’re self-aware and in need of more people.

It’s a full-contact sport with some fun activities on the side.

Please join. Also, I’ll be there, so that’s the ultimate plus.

5. Keep your door open

I met one of my closest friends by keeping my door open in Stone Hall.

Leaving your door wide open within the first few weeks of the year creates an invitation for people to introduce themselves.

6. Don’t settle

The friends you make in the first week of freshman year are often not the friends you keep around.

Speaking from experience, you deserve to find your people at Penn State — the university’s big enough that there’s someone for everyone.

While it may take some time and energy searching for them, it will be so worth it in the end.