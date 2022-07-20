This one’s for all of my hot girls out there.

Maybe I’m alone in feeling this way, but when I’m on a Hot Girl Walk, my music just doesn’t hit. The positive thoughts may slay, but one can only listen to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Shit” so many times.

When I’m not vibing with music, I lean into podcasts. It’s like FaceTiming your friends without having to talk, and they just hype you up the entire time.

As an anti-gatekeeper, I’ve decided to gracefully let you all in on a few of my go-to Hot Girl Walk podcasts.

1. “The Confident Collective”

When I tell you I’m obsessed with Raeann Langas and Kristina Zias, I mean it.

Both girls share their confidence journeys as plus-size models and body positivity advocates.

They preach body positivity as a feeling of respect for your body rather than forceful love, which is beyond iconic and a fun perspective.

Right now, homegirl Langas is in Europe, and then Zias will be traveling, so the newer episodes have some mediocre audio, but I can’t recommend this enough.

2. “Anything Goes”

Emma Chamberlain will forever be the internet’s best friend.

In her podcast, she talks about the ups and downs of friendships, self-love, life and so much more.

3. “Pressed”

If you’re in the mood for some British bickering, this one’s for you.

Influencers Mariam Musa and Adeola Patronne discuss the latest tea in life.

They spend episodes answering questions from listeners and elaborate on their own love lives. Very obsessed.

4. “Financial Feminist”

Are you mentally unstable because you’re financially unstable? Girl, same.

Money expert Tori Dunlap is a goddess sent to educate you on financial decisions and options.

With the occasional special guests, she can help you navigate through your money issues. As a broke college student, I can assure you it helps.

5. “Manifestation Babe”

I had no idea how to manifest until I came across this podcast.

Our fearless leader Kathrin Zenkina is the legend of stable mindsets.

Zenkina is an author, speaker, mindset coach and manifestation expert, so why would you not trust her?