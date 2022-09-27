As 11-time National Champions, Penn State has faced off against plenty of different teams over the years.

Here are a few more squads that would be interesting to see take on the Nittany Lions in the near future.

Missouri

Despite leaving the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012, Mizzou once again became affiliated with its old conference for wrestling starting last season. Prior to 2021-22, the Tigers competed in the MAC.

In their return to the Big 12, the Tigers posted a 11-4 record and won the conference championship. In the final NWCA poll last season, Mizzou was ranked ninth in a great conclusion in its first season away from the MAC.

Missouri would make an interesting and tough nonconference opponent for the Nittany Lions before they would head into its conference slate. However, seeing more challenges early on in the season could get the blue and white properly geared up for the Big Ten gauntlet.

The last time the two schools battled, the Nittany Lions escaped with a narrow 20-19 victory. This contest was in 2009, meaning the two squads are due for a rematch.

NC State

NC State is a key unit in the ACC wrestling landscape. Last year, it went 13-1 on the campaign, with the one loss being to Iowa 19-15.

Facing off against another top-tier championship contender like the Wolfpack would be a great way to get an early test for the Nittany Lions.

By facing off with a likely ranked opponent out of conference, Penn State doesn’t have to worry about losing ground in-conference while still gaining valuable experience.

To prepare for this potential matchup, the blue and white should watch film of the Wolfpack’s matchup with the Hawkeyes, who Penn State is very familiar with. Seeing how Penn State’s biggest challenger in the country was taken to the wire by NC State is something Cael Sanderson would probably take note of.

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State is the most successful wrestling program in history with its 34 National Championships, 473 All-Americans, 53 conference championships and posting an all-time record of 1,144-133-23.

The college wrestling blueblood had a fairly successful 2021-22 season with a 13-4 record. Although they didn’t win the conference title, the Cowboys have a program that historically knows how to win big contests, despite not having a team national title since 2006.

This is a matchup that has plenty of potential to be an instant classic, as Oklahoma State has been the runner-up for the National Championship to Penn State twice in the Cael Sanderson era — finishing second in both 2013 and 2016.

Penn State last wrestled Oklahoma State in 2017, when the Nittany Lions entered Stillwater, Oklahoma, as the No. 2 team in the nation against the No. 1 ranked Cowboys. In surprising fashion, the blue and white dominated Oklahoma State 27-13 in a huge ranked road win.

A chance for the Cowboys to get redemption with Penn State hosting would be a huge storyline for the college wrestling community.

Pitt

While Penn State’s rivalry with Pittsburgh is mostly associated with football, there is potential to enrich the rivalry by adding an annual nonconference challenge between the two schools.

In its last two seasons, Pitt posted an 8-6 record last year and a 3-4 record in 2020-21. While not a great opponent, the Panthers are certainly better than some of the other nonconference teams Penn State has faced in the past.

A good example is Sacred Heart, who the blue and white blew out 47-3 last season and finished 2021-22 with an abysmal 1-9 record.

Penn State has faced off against the Panthers five times before, winning four of those matches and drawing in the other one. The last matchup was back in 2014, a 24-12 victory for the Nittany Lions.

Another duel would see the hatred between these two schools and fanbases reignited in what could be an annual nonconference battle.

The addition of teams from marquee conferences such as the Big 12 and ACC to Penn State’s future wrestling schedules would certainly be far more enjoyable to watch than cupcake opponents like Sacred Heart.

RELATED