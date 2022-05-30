Before starting college, there are some things you should know. I still have a year left, but this was my best shot at putting together a list of the lessons that most helped me grow up.

1. You will meet a lot of new people, and a lot of them will be different from you. Do your best to understand them. You’ll learn more than you do in any class. You might make a couple of friends too.

2. This is the time of your life when you have to start making sacrifices. More importantly, it’s when you have to start really deciding for yourself what you’re going to give up. You can’t have it all, but you’ll eventually find reward in the sacrifices.

3. If you know you’re going to drink that night, don’t spend money on food earlier in the day because you’re going to want to drop $12 on a meal at 2 a.m.

4. This is cliche, but you have to love the process. You have to balance short-term goals with long-term goals. It’s easy to get by high school without that, but those days are over.

5. Try to always have something you care about — have more than that. It could be a friend, a club, a project — anything. When you care about something, it’s easier to stay motivated.

6. It’s easy to get off to a good start. It could be a class, relationship, job, etc. It’s how you respond to that first phase of adversity that will define you.

7. Break your work down into parts. When you aren’t staring at the whole pie, it’s a lot easier to eat the first piece. You won’t procrastinate as much, and you’ll get better grades.

8. Your time will be filled with uncertainties. Uncertainty with yourself, your friends, your future and your work. This might make you anxious, but it’ll be OK. Focus on controlling what you can. Not everything will have a simple answer.

9. Get good at making decisions. It’s easy to be indecisive. Time is limited, and you don’t want to spend all of it deciding what to do with yourself.

10. Don’t let fear make those decisions for you. If you put off things you know you want to do because you’re scared, you will regret that wasted time. Have some courage.

11. You will make a lot of mistakes. You will spend a lot of time coming up with excuses for those mistakes. Don’t do that. Own it. People will respect you more, and you’ll develop a greater respect for yourself.

12. Most people are good and well-intentioned: students, professors, etc. They don’t want to hurt you. If you think people are out to get you, you won’t be happy. The world doesn’t revolve around you.

13. You’ll have a lot of opinions about people. Most of them will be wrong at first. Don’t look down on anyone. We don’t get to decide what others are capable of.

14. When you have a problem with someone, especially a friend, talk to them about it. Tell them what you feel; ask them what they are feeling. You don’t want to look back and regret spending a whole semester fighting.

15. Speak up. If you have something to say, say it. This is the time to find your voice, and you don’t find it by not using it.

16. Know what you’re good at, and do more of that. If you try to be good at everything, you won’t be good at anything. You have skills, so use them.

17. It’s OK to take shortcuts, but sometimes you just need to put your head down and do the work. Not everything is supposed to be easy, and you just cheat yourself when you try to make it so.

18. If you’re constantly complaining about the same things, people will see through that. If you keep finding yourself in the same situation again and again, then you don’t get to pass that blame off. You have to take charge and try to fix problems.

19. Think ahead. It’s hard to stop a clown car once it gets rolling.

20. Everyone has some, but try your best to lose any form of entitlement. When you constantly think the world owes you something, you’ll be let down and also come off as a d—.

21. Be nice to people. There’s usually a right and a wrong way to treat people, and don’t be the person who chooses wrong. It takes some extra effort, but you don’t have the right to treat people without respect.

