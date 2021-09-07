Let’s face it, most of us are stressed. With transitioning back to in-person classes and being in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, this combination stirs up a recipe for affecting Penn State students’ mental health.

The key to maintaining mental health is knowing how to reach out and get help. Here’s a list of 12 ways to manage your mental health and have a great fall semester.

Utilize CAPS

First and foremost, utilize Penn State’s Counseling and Psychological Services, which offers various services and a crisis line at 1-877-229-6400.

Some resources at CAPS include virtual appointments, wellness and self-help options, group, individual or couples’ counseling, and psychiatric help.

Take breaks from news

If watching the news is an activity that generates anxiety for you, take breaks and try a different activity.

I know watching the news has been crazy lately, and personally it gives me more stress — specifically about the future. If you recognize that in yourself, take a break. Silence your notifications for news apps on your phone or turn off the television.

You’ll thank yourself later.

Change social media habits

Take stock of who you follow on social media platforms to make a note of the accounts causing you anxiety or stress. If following social media influencers causes you to think harmful thoughts about yourself or overwhelms you, unfollow them.

Checking yourself on social media can be beneficial to your mental health. I deleted Snapchat a year ago, and it has been the best decision for my own mental health. I found I was caring more about what other people were doing with their lives rather than what I was doing with my life.

Social media is all-consuming — let's make it a little less consuming.

Meditation

Try meditating once a day — mindful meditation can help reduce stress and anxiety. Yes, you might feel silly, and yes, you might automatically think it's bogus, but give it a shot.

You never know, this technique might surprise you. I recommend the Calm app — my mother swears by it.

Exercise

Depending on your fitness level, go to the gym or even take a short walk around the block. Exercise releases serotonin, and it might be just what your mind needs as a brain break from homework.

If you avoid exercise at all costs, no worries — you can start small by walking for just five minutes. You can even take your earbuds and listen to music.

Those five minutes might be all the time you need to break up your thoughts.

Gather a support system

Friends might be going through the same experiences you are, so reach out to them.

Don’t feel ashamed to lean on your friends — nobody has to go through problems alone. Chances are, they’re struggling as well.

You’re not alone.

Reach out to professors

Professors are here to help. They want you to actually learn the material they’re teaching.

However, if you are struggling to learn because of mental health reasons, talk to your professors as soon as possible to see if there are solutions to your problems.

If I’ve learned anything in my life, it’s that there is always a solution or a workaround. The only reason there wouldn’t be a solution is if you don’t speak up.

Set benchmarks

Set benchmarks for nutrition, rest and exercise: This way, you can take care of both your body and mind. Benchmarks can help you stay on task and keep your tank full of energy.

I suggest starting small and going for a walk once every other day. Then, try to add on eating healthier or choosing to go to bed at 11 p.m. instead of midnight.

Initial baby steps will lead to a set foundation, which you can grow upon.

Write memos to yourself

On the bad days, a hopeful and inspiring message can lift your spirits.

Personally, I saw a sticky note in the girls’ bathroom at the HUB-Robeson Center, which said, “Strive for progress, not perfection,” and it automatically made me smile.

Sometimes, making notes of encouragement for ourselves is what we need to keep pushing on.

Turn off your phone before bedtime

Try to turn off your phone an hour before you go to sleep. Since getting a good night’s rest is important in mindfulness, turning off your phone early can help you relax.

This might be the hardest thing on this list to do. However hard it might be, put effort into meeting this benchmark because better rest means a better body, mind and spirit.

Break up your schedule

A break to the monotony of daily life and classes could be the trick to lift your mood.

Go sit out on the HUB lawn, read a book or FaceTime your friend from home you don’t get to see as much — just something out of the ordinary to break up the day.

Join a mental health-related club

Active Minds Penn State is one club seeking to change the conversation about mental health. Active Minds promotes mental wellbeing and works to remove the stigma around mental health.

This club, and others at Penn State, can be a great support system.

Nobody is in this alone.