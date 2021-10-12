That time of the semester is upon many Penn State students: Midterms are here. But don’t stress, if managed well, every student can ace them.

Here are 10 tips and tricks to follow so you can do well and prove to your parents you aren’t just hanging out with your friends in college.

Study

Although this might be a no-brainer, you’d be surprised how some students just wing it and hope for the best.

Don’t be that student — be prepared and start studying at least five days before your test. This fundamental tip might just save you from teetering between an A or a B grade.

Get some rest

“Some” is relative. You should be getting eight hours of sleep the night before your test — no matter how tempting it is to pull an all-nighter.

You’ll be well rested and alert for your test. And as a plus — you won’t nod off while you’re taking the test.

As a general rule, you should always get eight hours of sleep, but as college students, that doesn’t always happen. However, prioritize it on test day.

Schedule study time

Budget your time around the classes you already have, and specifically build your study time around your prior commitments.

Since most people don’t leave the house without a phone, download a calendar app to alert you when it’s time to study. With a lot on your plate, it can be easy to forget to allot time to study.

Don’t cram the night before

This goes hand in hand with scheduling your time. Cramming is scientifically proven to not be useful for remembering the material taught in class.

Your brain will not retain information you’ll need on the test, which is why it’s important to remember to schedule time beforehand to ensure you do your best on your test.

Give yourself a reward

To motivate yourself, after a study session, pick your favorite show to watch or go get ice cream.

You did a good job: Pat yourself on the back for work well done.

Just like how your parents trained you to say “please,” and “thank you,” rewarding yourself will reinforce good behavior and help you ace your tests.

Make flashcards

Old-fashioned notecards or Quizlet will do just fine. Using flashcards multiple times during your scheduled study sessions will reinforce the material you learn during class.

Make it fun and a game with your roommate. They can hold up the flashcard, and when you get a question right, you get a piece of your favorite candy.

No, you’re not a dog — you just want to do well on your test.

Study with a group

Get together with some of your classmates to study. This is a great way to study and make some friends at the same time.

If you’re like me, you get distracted when you’re studying alone, so studying in a group might keep you on track and focused.

While you’re at it, book a study room in the Pattee and Paterno Library.

Lean on your professors and advisers

Penn State has a lot of different resources provided for students on campus. If you need extra help with the material, go to your professors. If you are struggling mentally with the stress, book an appointment with an adviser.

Scheduling just a 30-minute session with an adviser or professor could be the thing to get you back on track to ace your midterms.

Get organized

Use a planner to keep yourself on track for your exams and organize your notes. If you have all of your notes scattered, you might miss a part of a chapter.

Whether it be using Google Calendar, a spare notebook or an agenda you bought at the bookstore, anything helps.

Stay positive

Even though you might get discouraged during midterms, it’s important to stay positive. Believe in yourself and your abilities as a student.

You’ve made it this far already.

