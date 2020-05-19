There’s always a lot going on at Penn State, but you already know that.

How can you make sure you’re getting the Penn State-related information you want and need? That’s right, social media.

Below is a list of suggested Twitter accounts and Instagram pages to follow when you arrive at Penn State.

Twitter

@penn_state This is Penn State’s official account. This may seem obvious, but this account posts all things PSU, from history to athletics to important announcements. It’s a great account to get general information about what’s going on at Penn State.

@PennStateHUB The HUB-Robeson Center’s account posts information about all kinds of events happening in and around the HUB daily. The HUB is the center of student life on campus, and following its Twitter will keep you up to date on all kinds of events and programs.

@psuspa Penn State’s Student Programming Association brings free live entertainment to Penn State, and following SPA's Twitter will help you ensure you never miss out on a free concert or celebrity Q&A.

@DailyCollegian The Daily Collegian is Penn State’s student-run news outlet. The Collegian consistently keeps students up to date on Penn State and State College news.

@coachjfranklin Follow football coach James Franklin for the latest in Penn State football and consistent #WeAre tweets.

@psulibs Penn State University Libraries posts updates about library events and important deadlines, along with stimulating content about Penn State research and history.

@PennStatePolice Penn State Police and Public Safety is one of the most important accounts on this list to follow. The account posts important updates on campus safety issues and crimes that occur on or around campus.

@NittanyLion Stay up to date with the happenings of Penn State's favorite lion. The Nittany Lion often posts sports and student life-related content.

In addition to the list above, I recommend following your specific college for posts with information about events and academics within your college. These accounts can usually be found by simply searching Penn State College of ___.

I also recommend following sports teams you’re interested in for score updates and more — my personal favorites being men’s hockey (@PennStateMHKY) and football (@PennStateFball).

Twitter is the main social media platform used for information at Penn State, but there are some useful Instagram pages, as well.

Instagram

@gopsusports This is the official page for Penn State Athletics. If you're interested in posts sharing the successes and excitement surrounding every Penn State sports team, this is an important follow for you.

@dailycollegian The Daily Collegian’s Instagram account posts important news, weekly briefings via Collegian Snapshot, interactive stories and beautiful pictures of Penn State and State College.

@pennstatecrec Penn State Campus Recreation posts about intramural leagues, student employment opportunities and all kinds of recreation programs offered on campus. Students looking to stay fit and involved on campus should be sure to give this page a follow.

@sneezysquirrel Sneezy, the most famous Penn State squirrel, can be seen on his Instagram posing with everything from Easter eggs to a squirrel-sized bicycle. Pictures are posted by Penn State alumna Mary Krupa.

@pennstatethon THON’s official page posts yearlong updates on the efforts of Penn State students and organizations to raise funds and awareness for the fight against childhood cancer. If you’re interested in being a part of THON, following its Instagram is a great place to start.

