Although Penn State’s dining halls are best known for unlimited Berkey Creamery ice cream, a sufficient lunch or dinner should typically be consumed prior to dessert.

As new students attempt to avoid the perils of the “freshman 15,” there are legitimate differences among all that Penn State’s Campus Dining has to offer.

HUB-Robeson Center

Looking to go through your meal points in record time? Visit the HUB for breakfast, lunch and dinner if you desire. Where tasty national chains such as Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks and Panda Express reside, the HUB’s dining options unfortunately do not offer the discounts found at dining commons.

Although, tasty and frequent eating in the HUB typically requires a larger meal plan. Regardless, a lunch or two at the HUB each week can be a nice alternative to using your credit card downtown.

Recommendation: Hibachi-San, Spicy tuna and salmon poké bowl

Findlay Commons

Easily the most abundant of the dining options, East has everything a college freshman could dream of.

Need chicken tenders before 11 p.m.? Flipps has you covered with poultry in differing forms. Craving an entire pizza that comes with that 65% meal points discount? Market East and the second floor pizza station have the basic Italian essentials.

Even if you are more health conscious than the typical 18 or 19-year-old, both açai and poké bowls are among the newest options at Bowls. As East Halls houses the largest number of students on campus, a corresponding plethora of options can be found here.

Recommendation: Market East, pepperoni pizza.

Redifer Commons

For all of Schreyer’s enrollees and students craving an inexpensive yet filling meal after hours of studying, look no further than Late Night at the Southside Buffet. With a rotating menu of cheesesteaks, boneless wings and Thanksgiving cuisine five nights a week, Late Night is what Redifer Commons is arguably best known for.

Made-to-order paninis, sandwiches and breakfast favorites are but a fraction of the options at Redifer’s individual dining booths. Whatever your culinary preferences, Redifer seems to have it all.

Recommendation: Late Night, boneless wings (Sunday nights)

Waring Commons

If you know any family member or friend who went to Penn State, mention West Halls’ dining and you will get the same response: cookies. Waring Square Food Court is home to the best baked goods on campus, specifically its always-warm chocolate chip cookies (right-out-of-the-oven warm).

While the rest of the food court is standard cafeteria food, West’s cookies are renowned at University Park.

Recommendation: All Food Court options (given you leave room for cookies, of course)

Pollock Commons

Notorious for the hype surrounding its Sunday omelettes, Pollock Commons possesses arguably the school’s best brunch. With the options of egg white and normal yolk-filled omelettes, as well as a variety of vegetable and meat choices, Pollock offers one of few made-to-order entrées within a buffet.

Market Pollock Kitchen and Edge Coffee Bar are recent dining additions after a summer 2019 remodel of Pollock Commons. While both offer solid breakfast and late night options, brunch is what makes Pollock a popular destination on weekends.

Recommendation: Pollock Dining commons, egg white omelette with spinach and mozzarella.

Warnock Commons

Unless you plan to major in architecture or live in North Halls, odds are Warnock Commons will not be among your frequent dining choices. Since North Halls is the smallest residence area, its food options match accordingly.

Though newly-constructed North’s dorms are among the best on campus, it’s dining at Warnock Commons is somewhat limited. Still, you cannot go wrong with a Bluespoon Market breakfast sandwich or the made-to-order options from the second floor Deli Station.

Recommendation: Deli Station, turkey with cheddar on sourdough.

MORE FIRST-YEAR ESSENTIALS

+10 Key people to know as a Penn State student As many incoming freshmen adjust to Penn State, they might hear Penn State names they aren't…