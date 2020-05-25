In the fall, Penn State can be an exciting place for both returning and new students. Moving in, meeting new friends and starting new classes on a campus filled with spirit are just a few of the highlights you can expect.

Despite the given uncertainty on how the coronavirus will play out in the months to come, freshmen can still be hopeful these events the university offers will be a defining factor in the fun of the school year.

Here is a list of events to look forward to:

Involvement Fair

The Involvement Fair is the best and easiest way for a student to get involved and meet new people with similar interests.

On Aug. 26, over 1,000 organizations will set up displays on the HUB lawn for students to walk around and see, talk to or sign up for anything they want to be involved in. There’s also always free Penn State swag to start off a large four year collection.

At the fair, there is everything from cooking club to intramural and club sports, to THON involvement opportunities. There will also be involvement fairs for individual colleges where you can explore and find major-specific activities.

With so many students at PSU, there is something for everyone, and it’s a great way to spend one of your first days on campus.

White Out Game

While all of the football games are something to look forward to, the White Out is something special.

Spend the whole day tailgating with the biggest Penn State fans for one of the most hype games in the country. A stadium full of fireworks and a mass sea of students in white energizes every single fan to be as loud as possible, and it becomes a key tool for the team to intimidate the visitors.

The White Out this year is scheduled on Oct. 24 against Ohio State, and it is often a staple to freshman year experiences.

Homecoming

Homecoming week as a whole is a really fun way to get into the famous Penn State spirit. There are so many opportunities to celebrate the week and also get lots of free swag and food while doing so.

This year, Homecoming week will occur from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, starting with a concert from the Student Programming Association. Other fun events during the week include the downtown festival Allen Street Jam, the For The Glory talent show, a carnival on the HUB lawn, Student-Alumni ice cream social (with, of course, Berkey Creamery ice cream), a tailgate competition and of course the football game, which is against Iowa this year.

There is also a parade, which is a can’t miss event for you and your friends to watch. It’s one of the largest student run parades that travels through campus and downtown and brings together all different kinds of Penn State fans from all over.

Sporting Events

Football is an obvious go-to choice when it comes to fall sports. However, Penn State has some of the best athletics in the country in all areas.

Volleyball, gymnastics, soccer and tennis are just a few examples of games that you can get excited to support. Keeping aware of the many different games on campus will keep you busy in between hitting Beaver Stadium on home football weekends.

The Killers concert

You will learn that nothing quite compares to a concert in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Every year the BJC hosts multiple big name artists. This year on Oct. 6, The Killers are planning to come to State College to perform. Grab your friends, a ticket and a chicken basket and scream “Mr. Brightside” at the top of your lungs for a memorable night like no other.

