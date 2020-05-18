Once upon a time, students attended the Farmers’ High School of Pennsylvania, where they repped pink and black and praised their mascot, a mule.

165 years later, the Penn State we know now is filled with multiple traditions, ranging from iconic to just downright weird.

Two of the most notable traditions are the largest student-run homecoming organization in the country and the largest student-run philanthropy in the world — both of which are supported by the world’s largest due-paying alumni association.

Penn State first homecoming took place on Oct. 9, 1920 in a football matchup against Dartmouth College. The tradition remains to celebrate Penn State and instill pride in the Penn State community, which includes students, faculty, staff, alumni and the surrounding State College community.

Completely student-run, Penn State Homecoming works with alumni, corporate sponsors and others to organize the year-long effort. The annual homecoming week, which will happen from October 11-17, 2020, includes events like Allen Street Jam, For the Glory Talent Show, Best of Penn State Carnival, the parade and the football game.

Another Penn State staple is THON. The student-run philanthropy’s mission is to financially and morally support the lives of children battling childhood cancer, as well as their families. THON’s yearlong effort also spreads awareness and raises money for pediatric cancer research.

Organizations are given the opportunity to support families and participate in THON’s 5K and Family Carnival. All efforts culminate in February where THON committees, student dancers, Four Diamond families and locals participate in a 46-hour no-sitting, no-sleeping dance marathon in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Both Penn State Homecoming and THON give students the opportunity to get involved at Penn State.

Swaying toward athletics, Penn State sports and their fans also partake in traditions from chants to game attire.

Many students look forward to the Penn State white-out football game as one of the most intense games of the season. Everyone in attendance at Beaver Stadium is instructed to wear white, making the entire place a sea of white. However, the tradition only started for the Penn State student section in 2004.

Penn State football fans made the iconic white-out a full stadium experience in 2007 and the conditions have continued ever since. In recent years, most of Penn State’s white-out games have been played against Ohio State and Michigan.

Continuing on with stadium staples, the “We Are” chant didn’t just happen by accident. The tradition comes from Wally Triplett’s experience in Penn State’s Cotton Bowl game against Southern Methodist University.

In 1948, when football teams were often racially segregated, Triplett was the only African American Penn State football player who earned the right to play in the bowl game. However, SMU was planning to ask Penn State to leave Triplett at home.

Nittany Lion guard Steve Suhey coined the phrase when he refused to leave Triplett at home, stating, “We are Penn State.” After that, the phrase stuck.

Another football tradition might sound a bit crazy, but it reiterates the dedication of Penn State football fans.

Previously known as Paternoville, Nittanyville gives students the opportunity to camp outside of Beaver Stadium in tents for the best seats to Saturday’s home football games. Students who camp out in Nittanyville are often visited by the football team with pizza, the blue band for musical performances and have their own tradition of trashcan football.

Also, Nittanyville’s namesake comes from Penn State’s iconic Nittany Lion mascot. However, the Nittany Lion hasn’t always been the symbol of Penn State’s best.

Old Coaly, a mule from Kentucky, helped in the construction of the original Old Main with his owners. The mule would carry stones from the quarry, which was roughly located on Allen Street, to the construction site.

Once construction of Old Main had concluded, Penn State bought Old Coaly from its original owners, as they had grown to love the mule so much. Now, students can pay their respects to Old Coaly on the first floor of the HUB-Robeson Center where his bones are preserved in a glass case.

Moving back to our most recent mascot, we can’t forget to mention one of Penn State’s landmarks: the Lion Shrine.

Most incoming students have snapped a photo with the sculpture, but there are some additional traditions that accompany the shrine.

Sculpted by Heinz Warneke, the Nittany Lion shrine was gifted to Penn State by the class of 1940 and was dedicated to the university during their 1942 homecoming festivities. Penn State Homecoming has established a tradition of guarding the shrine, but not solely for school spirit.

The sculpture has faced incidents of vandalism including being painted orange by Syracuse students in 1966 and losing its ear multiple times. To avoid student body rivalries pranks, the lion shrine is guarded every year to ensure the sculpture won’t be met with vandalism, or paint, again.

Some traditions such as the Willard Preacher and Mifflin Streak can get a little wild, but those traditions are beyond explanation. Just buckle up for the ride.

