The first thing that comes to mind for just about every student when you talk about Penn State sports is football.

That’s fine. It’s expected. Football is great, and attending a game is something you should do at least once even if you have no interest in the sport at all.

But there’s more to the sports experience than that at Penn State.

Whether you don’t want to shell out the cash for tickets or you just aren’t enthused by the idea of standing on bleachers in Beaver Stadium for a few hours, you’re in luck. There’s plenty more to see.

For the sake of this list, we’ll exclude other popular Penn State sports — women’s volleyball, wrestling, men’s hockey and now men’s basketball as well — to focus on the lesser-known games that still provide quality entertainment. You should still check those out too, however.

Men’s lacrosse

I’ll start off by saying that I’m biased. I covered Penn State’s men’s lacrosse team for The Daily Collegian for each of the last three seasons.

It’s given me a unique perspective though.

Men’s lacrosse has grown immensely in popularity, and it’s evident in the venue in which the team plays.

Panzer Stadium has evolved from being a field and a hill for students to stand on into a legitimate sports venue — one of the better places to watch lacrosse in the country.

With free entry for students who bring their IDs, food and drinks available at the concession stand, and usually a tailgate or two going on nearby, an afternoon at Panzer provides a scaled-down football-type atmosphere that is worth checking out.

Women’s lacrosse

Now, here’s where lacrosse offers something football can’t.

Lacrosse occasionally gives you the chance to make a full day of watching sports in the comfort of the Panzer Stadium bleachers.

If students bring their IDs, they can stay for a doubleheader that features both the men’s and women’s teams playing in one afternoon. Both teams are among the best in the nation, so you know you’re going to be watching quality lacrosse in back-to-back games.

Picking a day in April where the weather starts to get warmer — or even one of those weird March days where it hits 60 degrees for some reason — is the best for experiencing this.

And you won’t be alone either. The dedicated members of Panzemonium, the lacrosse student section, will be there cheering and heckling the opposing teams.

Women’s hockey

While men’s hockey has enjoyed its time in the spotlight recently, coach Jeff Kampersal has quietly been working to build the women’s hockey team into a consistent force.

Penn State women’s hockey is absolutely worth checking out, and it won’t cost students anything to do it. All you need is your student ID (a common theme for this list).

And if you’ve never stepped foot inside Pegula Ice Arena, take this opportunity when it comes. The place is stunning from the outside, and it is a really neat atmosphere once you get through the front gates.

Going to a CHA conference game gives a chance at seeing a close-fought battle. Even if the game itself isn’t capturing your attention, a walk around the arena to see the history along the walls is worthy of an afternoon.

Men’s soccer

Men’s soccer has lived in the shadow of the more successful women’s soccer team at Penn State for some time now.

Coach Jeff Cook is trying to change that, and so far, he’s well on his way to getting his team the respect it deserves.

The program has made drastic improvements under Cook’s tutelage, and students still can watch the games for free.

I’ll be the first to admit it: I am not a huge soccer fan. I really only watch soccer when the World Cup is up for grabs.

But as cliche as it might sound, there’s something different about going to a soccer game in person. The tension of a close battle on the field is something you have to feel for yourself at least once in your life, and you might as well do it when you don’t have to pay for it.

Softball

After reading the word “softball,” you might be thinking, “Hey, Penn State softball isn’t anything to write home about.”

Yes, I concede that the team has had its struggles in recent years. Things looked to be taking a turn this season, but the coronavirus wiped out any chance the program had at proving it was making strides to improve.

But even if the team doesn’t turn things around, there are three words that should entice any hungry freshmen: Dollar Dog Night.

When this promotion rolls around Beard Field, you won’t want to miss it. You can buy hot dogs for $1 apiece. It’s as simple as that.

The game isn’t competitive at all? Oh well. You just stuffed yourself by eating five hot dogs for $5. What more can you ask for?

