When I think back to the start of the fall semester, it seems so surreal to picture how new everything felt.

Despite having visited Penn State’s campus several times before, every room, building and sidewalk I encountered felt strangely unfamiliar. I could not yet make sense of the layout of my dorm building, let alone the campus as a whole, and there were so many unknown factors regarding this next stage of my life.

Based on the positive experience my brother had at Penn State, I figured I would enjoy my time here. I liked the campus, the education seemed solid and there were more than enough ways for students to get involved in the community.

Although I was aware of these positive affirmations, I was still unsure about the issues that were out of my hands. Among a multitude of other concerns and fears, there was no way for me to know if I would make friends, how I would adjust to the college lifestyle or if I would feel at home here.

However, as I moved into my dorm and attempted to make sense of the campus layout, completing all of the other activities of the weekend before classes started, I could not shake the feeling — subtle, but very real — that I was in a good place.

With that knowledge in mind, I proceeded with the journey ahead, not being sure of what to do or how to feel, but realizing a greater certainty would likely come with time.

I have to be honest and say I did not automatically adjust to this transition.

Things were by no means bad — after all, I was living with my cousin, had my brother a few minutes away and did not seem to be living through any of the freshman year horror stories I had been cautioned to avoid. I was even starting to get to know people through the clubs and organizations I became involved with.

Yet, I still felt like an outsider.

On more than one occasion, I convinced myself that people were just being nice to me on the surface level and that they had no interest in being my friend. I grew worried that studying journalism was not for me, that I would never be skilled or level-headed enough to actually be successful in the field. I fell into the traps laid by my own self-doubt more often than I care to admit, and just began to wonder “what am I doing?”

I, of course, knew what I was doing — I was starting college, learning my way around, growing as a student and hopeful journalist, trying to find the people and places that brought me joy — but the question still brought up valid points.

Yes, I was starting college. That in and of itself is a challenge. For so long, I did not allow myself to realize just how hard of a transition it can be. Despite all of the positive factors you may be experiencing, there are still difficulties you may face that cannot just be swept away.

These questions of belonging and confusion can only be sorted through with time. That is not always the answer people want to hear — myself included — because it does not provide a quick solution to the worries plaguing your mind. As I came to see, however, it is the only way of overcoming those initial unknowns.

So I worked with this newfound understanding. I took a deep breath — OK, let’s be real, probably several deep breaths — and told myself to keep pushing forward, to continue finding my way and to be patient.

To my own surprise, this worked. After a number of weeks of doubt and uncertainty for the future, I began to find my way in the Penn State community.

I soon felt comfortable navigating campus, established a daily routine, adjusted to my classes and figured out how to best manage my time.

More importantly, however, I began to feel at home at University Park, a place which once appeared so massive and new that I never anticipated feeling comfortable would be possible.

I became close with the people in my dorm, finding such happiness in my support network of friends who genuinely care about me a few steps away.

I applied for The Daily Collegian where I have been blessed with the opportunity to grow as a writer, receive guidance from a supportive and caring staff, hear the unique stories surrounding Penn State and tell each story to the best of my ability.

I joined the Navigators at Penn State and discovered how wonderful it is to have friends with whom you can experience all that life has to offer in the context of shared faith.

And, I started running with Club Cross Country, a group of individuals who inspire me daily with their gritty feats of athleticism just as much as the kindness and love in their hearts.

Through each of these communities, I have been blessed in ways the limiting human vernacular cannot fully describe.

These people have welcomed me with open arms, allowed me to grow comfortable in an environment which once felt so foreign, and provided me with a great sense of support that I only hope I can give in return.

Although my freshman year did not come to an end the way I thought it would, I truly believe I made the most of every moment I had at University Park. I do not regret any aspect of how I spent my time there, and I am so grateful to have found a college community that I miss so greatly in this time of separation.

I cannot say what the next three years of my life will look like or where they will lead me. There are still several unknowns I will have to work through and make sense of, but these uncertainties no longer frighten me.

With my newfound community standing by my side, I know nothing I face will overcome me. In this place, this home, I cannot wait to see what lies ahead.