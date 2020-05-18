As prospective first year students decide where they want to live, it is the best time to take a look at the benefits and disadvantages of housing on campus.
East Halls
Pros
- Most freshmen live here
- Most dorms are newly renovated
- Dining hall food is decent
- Pizza is amazing
- Close in proximity to Beaver Stadium, Bryce Jordan Center and tailgating lots
- Close to the Berkey Creamery
Cons
- It is pretty far from most classrooms
- If the dorm is not renovated, there will likely be no air conditioning in the dorm room
- Only two or three washers and dryers in non-renovated dorms
North Halls
Pros
- Close to the Business Building
- Has pretty good dining hall food
- Has apartment-like dorms with common rooms
- Has air conditioning
Cons
- Not that close to West Campus and most classrooms
Pollock Halls
Pros
- Close to most of campus
- Dining hall food is pretty good
- Close to South Halls
- Very modern study rooms in some halls
- You may spot a football player if you live here
Cons
- No air conditioning in most if not all rooms
South Halls
Pros
- Very nice dorms
- Close to downtown
- Bathrooms are nice
Cons
- Relatively difficult to live here if not in a sorority
- If you do live here, you may hear sorority girls screaming
West Halls
Pros
- Essentially close to every building on campus
- Close to the HUB-Robeson Center
- Dining hall cookies are the best on campus
- Omelette stations on the weekends
- Close to west side of downtown
Cons
- No air conditioning in most dorm rooms
- No elevator on some sides of dorms
In conclusion, each dorm is going to have its pros and cons. Whether it be the food or the location there will be some good aspects and not so good aspects. But, as with the rest of college, you must make the best out of the situation and adapt accordingly.
