New Student Orientation has been added to the list of events that will now take place online — and several incoming Penn State students are skeptical about how it will go.

The opportunities of touring on campus, engaging with professors and connecting with other students are only a few of the resources many incoming freshmen look forward to experiencing during in-person NSO.

However, with NSO switched to a virtual experience due to the spread of the coronavirus, a few students are hesitant about whether or not they will get the right preparation when classes begin in the fall. Virtual NSO will begin on June 1.

Chris Urbanski, an incoming freshman who is undecided about his major, said he feels it’s unfortunate he won't get a taste of the full Penn State experience before fall rolls around. However, he said he believes virtual NSO will be beneficial overall.

“I’m kinda bummed I won’t be able to meet in-person with an adviser or a leader that I can bond with throughout the process,” Urbanski said. “Hopefully we get to have one-on-one conversations where everyone’s questions can get answered and students all have fair orientations, but overall I think Penn State will make things very helpful, just like it has up until this point.”

According to NSO's plans, the virtual experience will offer students similar opportunities to that of the in-person orientation.

Even though it won’t be the same hands-on experience, students will have the chance to complete self-paced online modules, academic advising sessions and course scheduling over the span of several days, as they chat with advisers and orientation leaders.

Some students feel that despite the loss of in-person NSO opportunities, such as first-time dorm room experiences, making the best out of what Penn State is able to provide virtually will be what is most important.

For Ethan Cegelka, an incoming freshman who plans to study engineering, it is important to stay positive about the process and keep an open mind.

“There are pros and cons for everything. Being down there would’ve allowed me to feel more comfortable as an incoming student, but hopefully I get to enjoy this experience and get out of it what I need to,” Cegelka said. “Overall, you have to take what you get and hope for the best.”

Urbanski and Cegelka may have confidence in how their virtual orientation will occur, but Grace McCall, a freshman who is undecided about her major, can’t say the same.

“I don’t feel like I will be as prepared for when it comes to starting classes in the fall because having never been on campus as a student, it’s a large disadvantage,” McCall said. “I have friends that will be going to Penn State in the fall as well and all of us feel a little scared having to be just thrown in with everyone else.”

Along with McCall, Kaitlyn Streeter, an incoming freshman who plans to study business management, said she is nervous about her first day of college. She wishes she had the opportunity of meeting her academic adviser and a new college friend at orientation.

“I may be thinking about switching over to finance and talking to an adviser in person would have been much more effective,” Streeter said. “Not being able to meet my roommate that I have been talking to for over a month is also a bummer, it was something I was looking forward to.”

As these incoming students begin their Penn State experience differently than expected, Cegelka said students still have resources to connect with each other that can’t be stripped away from them.

“A great way for people, and even myself, to just continue staying connected to other freshmen will be to make sure we keep joining Snapchat and Facebook group chats and making sure we reach out on our own,” Cegelka said. “We can still make friends and do our best to be there for each other.”

