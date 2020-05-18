As many incoming freshmen adjust to Penn State, they might hear Penn State names they aren't completely familiar with.

Here are several Penn State people every incoming student should get to know as they transition to the university.

Eric Barron

Barron is the 18th president of Penn State, having taken the position in 2014, succeeding Rodney Erickson. Barron had previously been the dean of Penn State’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences from 2002 to 2006.

In addition, Barron was the founding director of the Earth System Science Center from 1986 to 2002. A key figure when it comes to making decisions that affect Penn State as a whole, Barron’s current contract ends in 2022.

The Willard Preacher

Gary Cattell, better known to Penn State students and alumni as the Willard Preacher, can be found outside of the Willard Building every day, rain or shine. Since 1982 he has preached his beliefs and ideas in between classes, often spewing controversial comments.

Often, someone will have a conversation with him to challenge his beliefs.

James Franklin

The head coach of the Penn State football team is a popular figure around campus. Franklin took over the football team in 2014 and led them to the Big Ten title in 2016, along with making multiple bowl appearances.

Franklin is known to be supportive of his players and the fans, as well as being a philanthropist. You might catch him driving around campus in his golf cart, and if you’re lucky he might wave at you.

The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers are huge Penn State fans. Joe was at the Penn State football season opener this year, and performed at the Bryce Jordan Center alongside his brothers Nick and Kevin on their Happiness Begins tour.

The brothers surprised a fan who missed the tour due to chemotherapy at Penn State’s Children Hospital. In previous years, the brothers performed at Champs Downtown, tailgated at Penn State football’s Rose Bowl game against USC in 2017, and Joe and his band DNCE gave a surprise performance at THON 2017.

Academic adviser

Your academic adviser is someone you will be communicating with often during your time at Penn State. Consistent contact with your academic advisor can help you gauge what classes you need to take in order to graduate.

If you have any academics-related questions you can meet with your advisor to have a conversation. They may even help ease the nerves you feel when deciding what to major in.

Joe Paterno

Joe Paterno, known by many as “JoePa,” was the Penn State football assistant coach from 1950 to 1965 before becoming the head coach from 1966 to 2011. The Paterno Library was named after Joe and Sue Paterno, who had chaired its fundraising campaign.

During his time as head coach, he led the Nittany Lions to two national titles as well as three Big Ten titles. He led the Penn State team to five undefeated seasons, becoming the most victorious coach in NCAA FBS history with 409 wins.

Paterno’s contract was terminated in 2011 amid the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case. Paterno died on Jan. 22, 2012.

Sue Paterno

The wife of Joe Paterno, Sue is a philanthropist who is still very active within the Penn State community. Similar to Joe, Sue is sometimes referred to as “SuePa.”

In 2010, Sue led a campaign to have a Roman Catholic Student Faith Center built at the University Park campus. In 2012, the Suzanne Pohland Paterno Catholic Student Faith Center was built.

Timothy Piazza

Timothy Piazza was a Penn State engineering student who died after a hazing-fueled bid-acceptance night at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity on Feb. 4, 2017. The fraternity was shut down, and some of its members were prosecuted.

The Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law was passed in Pennsylvania on April 18, 2018, which made hazing a third-degree felony in cases of serious injuries or deaths. The law also allowed universities to seize greek organizations’ houses if they violated this law.

Saquon Barkley

One of the top football stars produced by Penn State who was drafted by the New York Giants in 2018, Saquon was an integral part of the Penn State football team. He played a major role in winning the Big Ten title in 2016.

Saquon is an icon adored by many Penn Staters, and his gigantic quads may inspire you to hit the weight room.

Resident assistant

Whether you’re having trouble with your roommate or forgot your ID card, your resident assistant will be your first point of contact. While going to your RA to report issues, knowing them more can be very helpful as they have spent more time on campus and can help give some valuable insight.

Zachary McKay and Lexy Pathickal

Zachary McKay is the president of the University Park Undergraduate Association for the upcoming academic year. Lexy Pathickal is the vice president.

The McKay-Pathickal ticket ran on the platform of engaging the diverse student population, as well as bringing equity and justice to students’ on-campus experience. The pair said it also wants to ensure student voices are heard by the administration, as well as local, state and national governments.

