The Nittany Lions line up together for the playing of the national anthem before taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 2-1.

 Sienna Pinney

Penn State stood pat as the No. 5 team in the country in Monday’s USCHO poll.

This comes off the heels of the Nittany Lions splitting a pair of contests with No. 19 Notre Dame last weekend.

Now standing at 15-5 on the year, the blue and white won’t be back in action until a weekend home and home split against No. 20 RIT on Dec. 30 and 31.

Listed currently as the second-best team in the Big Ten behind No. 3 Minnesota, Penn State will look to continue its consistent success into 2023.

