Penn State stood pat as the No. 5 team in the country in Monday’s USCHO poll.

This comes off the heels of the Nittany Lions splitting a pair of contests with No. 19 Notre Dame last weekend.

Now standing at 15-5 on the year, the blue and white won’t be back in action until a weekend home and home split against No. 20 RIT on Dec. 30 and 31.

Listed currently as the second-best team in the Big Ten behind No. 3 Minnesota, Penn State will look to continue its consistent success into 2023.

