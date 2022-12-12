Penn State stood pat as the No. 5 team in the country in Monday’s USCHO poll.
This comes off the heels of the Nittany Lions splitting a pair of contests with No. 19 Notre Dame last weekend.
This week’s @DCUcreditunion https://t.co/2QgdyNoa0Z Division I Men’s Poll is here! pic.twitter.com/lQT9zYAVTm— USCHO.com (@USCHO) December 12, 2022
Now standing at 15-5 on the year, the blue and white won’t be back in action until a weekend home and home split against No. 20 RIT on Dec. 30 and 31.
Listed currently as the second-best team in the Big Ten behind No. 3 Minnesota, Penn State will look to continue its consistent success into 2023.
