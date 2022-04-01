Zhiwa Woodbury, panpsychologist and "longtime advocate for all things natural and wild," spoke on a Zoom seminar Friday regarding climate trauma and what it means for the planet and its inhabitants as part of the Penn State Sustainability Institute's Showcase Series.

During his presentation titled "Becoming Indigenous to Earth: Enlisting Gaia as our Ally in the Climate Crisis," Woodbury called himself a “mayflower child," tracing his lineage back to Chester H. Woodbury — a settler on the second of three ships heading toward the "New World."

“I was born at the very apex of the baby boom curve to a Roman Catholic family of English, Irish and Swedish descent,” Woodbury said. “I believe I'm more qualified, as well, to speak on the topic of biospheric or climate trauma.”

Woodbury said he sees the climate as the most important issue the world is currently dealing with, bar none. He's spent decades researching various outlooks and methods of climate conservation, as well as the emotional connection humans have with the Earth.

Though he's written multiple books, Woodbury said “whenever anyone would ask me about my story, I would always say, 'This isn't about me.'”

“Now commonly referred to as the beginning of the Anthropocene, big fish populations and all the world's oceans have been reduced by a staggering 90%,” Woodbury said. “Terrestrial wildlife populations have plummeted by nearly as much as 80% — all in the span of a single human lifetime.”

The massive loss is what pushed Woodbury to write his paper titled “Planetary Hospice” about the sense of loss he felt because of this.

“It's a bit like being in the belly of the beast,” Woodbury said. “That is the beast of Western culture, waking up to the devastation that has wrought on its own home planet.“

Every day, Woodbury mourns these losses, and he said this “sustains [him] in [his] advocacy of climate, sanity and planetary well-being.” This grieving has caused him to reach out to a myriad of professionals for help — from scientists to therapists, he said.

“That grieving process, in turn, is what opened me up somatically and psychologically to the experience of biospheric trauma,” Woodbury said.

Woodbury then provided concrete examples of some of the biospheric trauma people can experience.

"If we let the oceans dry up, we will inevitably die," Woodbury said, demonstrating a cause and effect relationship. "The ocean’s phytoplankton produces up to 70% of the world’s oxygen."

Human beings have become "desensitized" to our dying planet, Woodbury said. He claimed the only way humans could ignore the “grievous wounding of a living and now possibly dying planet” is by constantly dissociating from Gaia — the personification of Earth.

“[The] great petrochemical acceleration resulted from the repurposing of the war industry after World War II, along with animal killing factors that were patterned after [Adolf] Hitler's human killing factors, and now account for 70 billion farm animal deaths,” Woodbury said.

Culture is another aspect of society Woodbury said he believes should change. He mentioned that “men especially live without heads cut off from our hearts and our somatic or body consciousness."

“It's another chronic symptom of the great acceleration, which has tended to separate us from the natural world,“ Woodbury said, “not only physically with organization but also organically by cutting us off from family farms and other more natural food sources.”

Woodbury then credited Sheila Watt-Cloutier with being the first to state that “climate trauma is human trauma” in a 2016 TED Talk.

“Climate Trauma” is a new book released by Woodbury, detailing what climate trauma is and what it means for the average person.

“If we are unable to collectively acknowledge and begin to make amends for these grievous missteps, which remain deeply embedded in our social systems and encoded in our culture, there's really not a lot of hope for the future of our civilization," Woodbury said.

Woodbury said he believes "Gaia is a living creature because she self regulates," and human beings are "an extension of her self-regulation."

Through activities like gardening, individuals can take part in Gaia’s self regulation, which holds “great power," he said.

“After all, we are all integral cells — we’re going to the meta organism that is Gaia.”

