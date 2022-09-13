Many Penn State students might have a chance to vote for one of their own in November.

Penn State graduate Nick Miller is running for a state Senate seat representing Pennsylvania’s 14th state Senate district.

The newly redrawn Senate district encompasses parts of Lehigh and Northampton counties, which includes the city of Allentown. Miller, who is running against Republican candidate Dean Browning in the Nov. 8 election, took the opportunity to serve his community.

“I'm a moderate, and I want to be a good leader,” Miller said. “It's a moderate district.”

He already has the support of Michael Krajsa, retired assistant teaching professor in business at Lehigh Valley Campus who knew Miller when he was a student there.

“He's getting tremendous support from both Democrats and Republicans on this,” Krajsa said. “His concerns are honest and empathetic.”

After two years at the Lehigh Valley Campus, Miller came to University Park where he studied finance at the Smeal College of Business. He graduated in 2017.

“He’s now on the launch box advisory board at the Lehigh Valley [campus],” Krajsa said, speaking about his impact.“He’s been a good mentor for my other students.”

Previn Joseph, a friend of Miller’s and fellow Penn State graduate, spoke about his mentorship with Miller.

“I was in my senior year as an IST major, IBM, which is where he worked at that time, was a potential place that I looked at, too. He looked over my resume, and he and I talked,” Joseph said.

Joseph said Miller continued to guide him over the years.

“When I made the decision to buy my parents a house, I didn't know anything,” Joseph said. “I reached out to Nick and he walked me through everything.”

Joseph said Miller also acquired his real estate license.

According to Joseph, Miller's leadership style is focused on making sure those around him succeed.

“He wants the people around him to see the type of success that he has.”

Miller’s priorities include the economy with an eye toward the importance of small businesses, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and equality, the environment and education.

“If [the] school wasn’t successful, the city wasn't successful,” Miller said, in reference to his hometown of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Miller’s commitment to school funding stems from his work on the Allentown School Board to which he was elected in 2019. He became one of the youngest members in the history of the city and was later promoted to vice president of the board during the pandemic.

“For far too long our students have suffered because of an unfair system that relies on property taxes to fund schools,” Miller said on his campaign website.

His campaign site also said he believes that only a small percentage of school districts in the state get the funding they need and deserve.

His focus is on the “Level Up Initiative,” which he said he believes would provide “much needed relief to the 100 poorest school districts in Pennsylvania.”

“When he was running for Allentown School Board, he did that because… he wanted to give those students the level of access he was eventually able to get,” Joseph said.

When it comes to the economy, Miller plans to support initiatives that will bolster existing businesses, “revitalize neighborhoods” and attract new economic opportunities to Pennsylvania.

“As a small business owner, I’ll fight to support small businesses across the commonwealth,” Miller’s campaign website states. “The Lehigh Valley has a strong small business community that I will work with to meet their needs.”

Miller said he also advocates for women's reproductive rights.

“Something I’m dedicated to is protecting a woman's right to choose,” Miller said.

On his campaign website, Miller states he will “oppose any attempts to eliminate the right to choose and will combat legislation that attempts to restrict reproductive health care.”

With climate change issues affecting the state's future, Miller points toward the environment as another one of his key issues.

Miller said he believes everyone has “the right to clean air and pure water” — one of the ways to get there is to focus on where residents get their energy.

“[Pennsylvania] requires a certain amount of energy to come from sustainable energy,” Miller said.

Miller said he intends to increase “the requirement for renewable energy from renewable sources.”

Miller credits Penn State for his love of travel which began when he was a student studying abroad.

“I was very big on short-term study abroad,” Krajsa said. “Nick in his freshman year went to Peru with me.”

That was just the beginning, according to Krajsa.

“That expanded his love for travel. His sophomore year, I took another group over to the Netherlands,” Krajsa added. “He visited 50 countries before he graduated and had three major internships — actually four.”

Miller’s message for Penn State students revolves around being a “registered” and “active voter.”

“Your voice is your vote,” Miller said.

Miller said he believes voting is important for all students in the community, and this generation will play an important role.

“Students can’t overlook that — how important it is to be involved,” Miller added. “[With] the polarizing politics, I think it's on this generation to bridge the gap.”

