Jordan Palacios found the "Guard The Lion Shrine" event at the end of the parade and didn’t plan to end up there.

Starting after the Penn State Homecoming parade on Friday, the Blue and White Society and the Lion Ambassadors kicked off another year of guarding the Nittany Lion Shrine before the Penn State Homecoming game.

An hour into the event, Palacios (freshman-psychology) said she felt as though “the fun hasn’t started yet.”

“Penn State is so protective of its culture,” Palacios said. “Some parts of it are good, some parts bad.”

The history behind Guard The Lion Shrine began in 1966 when Sue Paterno covered the Lion Shrine in orange latex paint before the Homecoming game against Syracuse, according to the Lion Ambassadors. Paterno aimed to "rile up" the fans with a prank that easily washed off.

The next day, a group of Syracuse fans covered the Shrine in oil-based paint.

Ever since, Penn State students have fought to keep the tradition alive, and the Lion Shrine safe.

Marc Singer is an ROTC cadet and was one of the members guarding the shrine.

“It all started when [Sue Paterno] wanted to boost morale,” Singer (sophomore-industrial engineering) said.

Singer said he guarded the shrine last year and said he really likes the tradition surrounding it.

Singer said the event allows “ROTC and Lion Ambassadors to hold hands.”

With all the festivities the Penn State Homecoming week brings, Penn State EMS found themselves busier than usual.

Joe Lock, an emergency medical technician at Penn State, said “it’s always eventful” working homecoming week.

“On homecoming week we always see a little uptick, especially during White Out,” Lock (junior-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said.

In fact, Lock said he was sent to cover the event because there is food, “so they sent [him] in case someone chokes or trips.”

Lock said he doesn’t anticipate anyone trying to attack the Lion Shrine because “everyone’s in a good mood at the end of the parade.”

Isaac Ritter, Lion Ambassadors’ committee director, was chosen to be in charge of the Guard The Lion Shrine event this year.

“We start planning in August, so when it comes around, it’s all ready to go,” Ritter (senior-immunology and infectious disease) said.

Ritter said the committee likes to act like the event is a week before it really is, that way when the time really comes, everything has been tested and stored nearby.

“We try to keep the core of the project the same every year because it’s the oldest tradition Lion Ambassadors have,” Ritter said. “But as [organizations] change and evolve, we add new elements.”

Maggie Scanlon, the Blue and White Society’s director of marketing, only got involved with the organization because her friend, who is the current president of the society, asked her to.

“It’s great to be on such a big team,” Scanlon (sophomore-film production) said. “You’re really able to feel the Penn State experience.”

Scanlon’s advertising doesn’t end with the Blue and White Society — she said she tells all her friends about events like Guard the Lion Shrine, because it's a fun experience.

“People won’t really paint [the Shrine] again,” Scanlon said, “but it's fun to get the whole community together.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State THON released its Dream Forward Campaign activities Penn State THON announced its Dream Forward Campaign will start on Monday and finish on Nov.…