Lauren Bauer was at a crossroads her sophomore year when she couldn’t decide between specializing in speech pathology or audiology.

But when Bauer (senior-communications sciences and disorders) found the Penn State Audiology Club, she gained clarity on her path. In two years, she said she’s come to “love” the club and views it as a “support group.”

Audiology is the study of hearing, balance and other auditory-related issues, according to the club’s president, Sarah Shirk. Within the field of audiology, people treat hearing loss and develop methods to prevent the loss of hearing.

The Penn State Audiology Club focuses on “spreading awareness around the community and awareness of the profession,” Shirk (senior-communications sciences and disorders) said. The club also teaches about the misconceptions around hearing loss and ways to prevent it.

The club holds monthly meetings with presentations, to give background information on the topic it covers, along with having speakers both from the State College area and outside of it.

These speakers cover topics ranging from different graduate school opportunities to specialties within the field of audiology. This is also a great opportunity to network with previous members who come back to speak, Shirk said.

For Bauer, the club has been a support group not only for her, but for people with and without hearing loss. She said it’s a place where people can go and tell their story.

Shirk said the club has 20 members, which allows the executive board members to be “very collaborative” with the way they run the club.

As a smaller club, they take input from all of their members as they decide what they cover in their meetings.

The club members range from people who experience hearing loss and have cochlear implants to people who simply enjoy music.

It's a place where students don't need to be communication majors, according to the club’s treasurer, Grace Caplan — curiosity alone can be enough of an incentive.

Casey Ems, the club’s secretary, joined last year as a transfer student and said joining the Audiology Club helped her find “like-minded individuals.” Whether they were people in the same major or just people who were interested in audiology, she said she connected with them.

Ems (senior-communications sciences and disorders) said this allowed members to go through shared experiences such as “talking about grad school applications” or “classes together.”

Shirk joined her freshman year and came in knowing she wanted to go into audiology. The club gave her an outlet to learn more about audiology since “there's not too many classes you can take in those early years about audiology.”

“For a lot of older patients, or even college [students], they think that audiology or hearing loss isn't going to affect them until much later in life, but it takes about seven years from the first time someone notices a decrease in their hearing to do something about it,” Shirk said. “So it's really hard to get someone to admit that it's OK to have hearing loss.”

For Caplan (senior-communications sciences and disorders), one project she did on audiology studied how people with hearing loss perform academically.

“I found that a lot of people think that if you have hearing loss, it's really going to affect you in your schoolwork and other activities, but as we know from our classes, it doesn't really hinder your performance academically,” Caplan (senior-communications sciences and disorders) said.

The club is set to promote “hearing screenings” in tandem with Penn State’s Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic where students can get their hearing checked, Shirk said. She said the club wants to promote this option to anyone who feels worried about their hearing or just wants to get a “baseline test.”

“It's nice to have a baseline when you are younger, so when you're older, you can see the kind of change there has been,” Shirk said.

For Bauer, she said tests like this are important.

“You only have two sets of eyes, you only have one set of teeth, but you also only have two sets of ears,” Bauer said. “You can't regain that hearing when it's gone, and you need to continue to stimulate the brain if you are missing those signals.”

Bauer said the club is an open environment where all can come to “be a fly on the wall” and just observe or get involved and offer their stories to better educate the Penn State community.

“If there is somebody that has an experience they want to share, we obviously want to hear it,” Bauer said. “Even if it's not about them, but if it's about someone they are close to, learning about hearing loss [is the most powerful way] to spread that message.”

