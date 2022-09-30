Perceptions of resident assistants may be varied for Penn State students. For some, their freshman year RA was the one who busted them for alcohol; for others, an RA is the first trusted mentor they encounter while away from home.

Some Penn State RAs said they’re aware of the responsibility they hold, particularly when it comes to interacting with freshmen.

Nathan Rihani said he notices distinct differences in his interactions with freshmen residents as opposed to upperclassmen.

“Freshmen definitely come with a lot more questions,” Rihani (sophomore-electrical engineering) said. “With sophomore and junior students, they kind of already have a feel for how they want to live their life on campus and go about their schedule.”

Rihani also said freshmen “knock on [his] door a lot more often.”

“They visit and say, ‘Hey, what’s this like? Do you recommend taking all 8 a.m. [classes] or should I go for later classes?’” Rihani said. “Freshmen always have a little more curiosity — and I think that’s a good thing. We need freshmen with curiosity.”

Rihani said a benefit of his role is gaining exposure to a variety of students he may not have encountered.

“Being an RA really gave me a chance to get to know students that otherwise I really would have never met specifically,” Rihani said. “It puts you in a situation where you’re around students 24/7 — sophomores, students on athletic teams, students from other countries — and there’s a huge variety of perspectives that I’ve been exposed to and had the blessing of learning more about — you find common ground you never expected to have.”

Mark, an RA who wishes to remain anonymous, described the wide spectrum of independence his residents have coming to Penn State.

“A lot of international students [have been] to boarding school and stuff like that, so they’ve experienced living alone and having to live with other people from different backgrounds,” Mark said. “But for the vast majority of first-years, it’s really tough coming up here, living alone for the first time — most of them don’t even know how to do their own laundry.”

Rihani also described the more mundane tasks required of the job.

“I think there’s a lot of smaller responsibilities that really catch you off guard,” Rihani said. “I think the big stuff, like staying up late on duty nights, you kind of go in bracing yourself for that.”

Rihani said tasks such as changing out bulletin boards and keeping up with residents are not “very taxing responsibilities,” but they can be “tiring.”

“But also, it’s extremely rewarding, especially [with] freshman residents,” Rihani said. “They grow a lot, every time I interact with them. [I’m] waking up every day thinking, ‘Alright, today, how am I going to serve?’ It’s rewarding to see the relief for freshmen, for making their lives a little bit easier.”

For Rihani, it was especially important for him to genuinely help residents, in order to pay forward the help he said he received as a freshman.

“I came from out of state, and I knew literally no one here, and my RA made it pretty easy to transition in my first year,” he said. “It’s good to extend that love to new freshmen.”

According to Rihani, most RAs have “duty nights” about seven weeks a semester and once every three weekdays.

“You also have a family of RAs,” Rihani said. “There’s a coordinator who’s got your back, you know, 24/7… the work involved is heavy, but it’s so worth it.”

Mark said RAs have to balance the pros and cons that come with the job.

“Overall, the experience is pretty nice, knowing you’re impacting first-year students, specifically,” Mark said. “It can be stressful [and] very time consuming — I would definitely say my academics have taken a hit because of the job.”

Although Mark said he may have less time to spend on academics overall, he appreciates the job as a “resume builder.”

“I think when it comes to applying to jobs and stuff, they’d rather see I’m doing OK in classes and also in a leadership role, rather than excelling [in classes] and doing absolutely nothing else,” he said.

In regard to the more difficult elements of the job, Mark said it comes more from Penn State Residence Life, as opposed to the students.

“For example, we’re expected to plan weekly events for the floor,” he said. “As a student with a [heavy] course load, it’s kind of tough to find the time to do stuff like that.”

Despite the time-specific difficulties of the job, Mark said he appreciates when his residents respond positively to events he plans.

“At the same time, it is rewarding when you do well, and you can see they’re gaining something from that… that’s one of the best parts of the job,” Mark said. “You have to be that positive impact.”

Being around younger students has also proven to be surprisingly educational, Mark said.

“More often than not, there are first-years that are very mature for their age, and we actually learn a lot from them versus us just teaching them,” Mark said. “There are certainly very positive parts of the job — I would say more positive than negative.”

Mark said he also doesn’t mind living on campus at a later stage in his collegiate career.

“I prefer living on campus — I think it’s so much more convenient,” he said. “Straight up, I don’t know how to cook, so having a meal plan is a blessing — that saves me a lot of time, despite the food being mediocre at best.”

Raegan Holzhuter also said she’s pleased to be living on campus as an upperclassman.

“I love living on campus,” Holzhuter (junior-communication sciences and disorders and Spanish) said. “I think it's great being so close to downtown, especially in Atherton [Hall], and not having to drive certain places. All my friends are downtown or on campus anyway.”

Holzhuter said becoming an RA recently has been “an adjustment trying to balance everything,” but she also said the experience is “fun and enjoyable” — except for on football weekends.

“Being on duty after football games and not being able to celebrate is a bummer sometimes,” she said. “But it doesn’t happen very often.”

Despite the occasional interruptions to Penn State victory celebrations, Holzhuter described her job as “rewarding.”

“It looks good on resumes, you get free housing and meal plans,” Holzhuter said. “It's a great way to meet new people and kind of take on responsibility — it’s definitely a great job, and I’m glad that I applied.”

