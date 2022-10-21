Being a college student has its fair share of responsibilities, and many can’t imagine adding a job to their to-do list — but some students say otherwise.

Penn State and State College offer multiple job opportunities for students on and off campus. Jobs can range from any category, such as retail, the food industry and the technology industry.

Emma Garrison chose to work at Urban Outfitters because she “never worked in retail before, so [she] thought it would be fun to try something new.”

“My favorite part is working with everyone and seeing new faces every day,” Garrison (junior-elementary and early childhood education and special education) said.

As some students apply for new experiences, other students apply for comfortability.

Olivia Holloway works as a Starbucks barista at the Target downtown.

Holloway (freshman-forensic science) started working with Target over a year ago in her hometown, and when she moved to State College, she saw it was hiring.

“It was definitely awkward my first week, and coming in as a freshman was especially terrifying, but you get acclimated quickly,” Holloway said.

For many students, having job opportunities so close to where they live is a welcoming feeling.

Chris Bartolomea works at Lions Pride in downtown State College.

“My favorite part of this job is that it's really close. It is a five-minute walk from my apartment just down [College Avenue],” Bartolomea (senior-labor and human resources) said.

Bartolomea added that he would “for sure” recommend his job to another student.

Emily Cotrufello is a circulation assistant at the Architecture and Landscape Architecture Library. She said she was attracted to this job because it’s really close to her dorm.

As an assistant, she spends her hours shelving books and assisting supervisors.

“This job tends to relieve stress for me because it gives me something to do that’s not necessarily my academics. I can focus on something for me and my own benefit,” Cotrufello (sophomore-international politics and English) said.

Kayla Pierre said she chose to work at Lion & Cub because she wanted to work somewhere close to where she lived.

Anishka Vaishnav works in Market East in the East Residence Halls because it “seems like a great way to pass [her] time.”

Vaishnav (graduate-law) said the buses really help her get around and commute easier.

For Pierre (senior-psychology), she enjoys having coworkers who are all around the same age as her.

“We are all college students, so it's nice to have everyone around the same age,” Pierre said. “It feels like more of a casual job to fit into my schedule.”