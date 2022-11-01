Chants of "We Are" followed by "for Doug" filled the C3 Sports complex for Doug Mastriano's State College rally as a part of his Restore Freedom Tour on Tuesday.

Around 200 people gathered to hear Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, whose campaign includes lifting regulations on energy resources in the state, regulating education and lowering property tax.

"On day one, woke is broke in Pennsylvania," Mastriano said.

Mastriano is a retired U.S. army colonel living in central Pennsylvania who has earned four master's degrees and a Ph.D. Mastriano has served as a state senator since 2019.

The rally was led with a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem, followed by guest speakers such as Lions for Liberty.

At the rally, Mastriano spoke about his stance on education, in which he said he will require schools to post curriculum online, get rid of critical race theory and incorporate "no more gender pronoun games."

"I know a lot of people will say that he is not pro-education — I completely disagree," attendee Michael Walters said. "I am a public school teacher, but I also fully support parents’ rights. I have three small boys at home, and I fully believe that parents should have the right to send their kids to whatever school they want, without additional costs to them."

Walters said Mastriano seems like a "genuine, nice guy" who's "not going to back down if an issue arises."

Mastriano said he plans to lift the regulations on energy resources in the state and invest in natural energy resources.

"Everything I went over up here, Josh Shapiro is against," Mastriano said. "He will drive out our energy sector — your prices for energy will keep on skyrocketing this winter here under him. He's just too dangerous and reckless for Pennsylvania."

Danny Kunselman, who was representing the Students for Mastriano organization, said he supports Mastriano's policy, citing there's "no reason" those resources shouldn't be exported.

"I want to get married, I want to have kids and I want to stay in Pennsylvania," Kunselman (sophomore-political science) said. "I am voting for my future in Pennsylvania."

Mastriano and his wife, Rebecca, said they will be "the new champion of women's rights" by banning biological males in women's restrooms, locker rooms and sports.

Abbey Kessler, a student at Harrisburg Area Community College and representative for Students for Mastriano, said the most important aspect of the upcoming election for her is ensuring she has the freedom to be herself, without "any convictions."

"We are the people, we are the movement and we need change in Pennsylvania," Kessler said. "He is that change."

With the election in a week, Doug spoke about regulations, such as voter ID cards, to "defeat the bureaucracy of election integrity."

"Just don't even pay attention to background noise, the only thing that matters now is we finish strong," Doug said. "We're seven days away from a strong finish — stay strong."

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE