The White Building and McCoy Natatorium will be closed Saturday and Sunday due to sporting events, according to Penn State Campus Recreation.

According to Penn State Campus Rec notifications, the White Building fitness center will be closed due to an ICA Home Fencing Match.

The Intramural and Hepper Fitness Center will be available for the Penn State community to use.

McCoy Natatorium will be closed all weekend for a swim meet. The White Building pool will be available from noon to 3 p.m. both days, the notification said.

