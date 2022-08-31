In-state undergraduate students are facing a 5% tuition increase at Penn State’s University Park campus and a 2% increase at commonwealth campuses for the 2022-23 academic year, as approved by the Penn State Board of Trustees.

Tuition for out-of-state students increased 6% at University Park and 3% at the commonwealth campuses.

According to Penn State, Pennsylvania resident and out-of-state undergraduate students with household incomes of $75,000 or less and with a Free Application for Federal Student Aid will not see a tuition increase.

Salma Morales expressed unhappiness with the tuition hike.

“I hate it,” Morales (sophomore-energy business and finance) said. “I am already struggling to pay for college, and the increase is just making it a lot worse.”

Morales said she doesn’t feel like the increase is warranted based on the quality of her Penn State experience.

“I mean, I was getting the same thing with the lower tuition,” Morales said.

Students said the tuition increase is creating problems both for their own and their families’ finances.

Aubre Caler said her family has not been able to help “support [her] financially” because she also has three brothers.

“The raise in tuition is just not helpful,” Caler (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said. “I feel like there’s not really a better education being put forward, even though the tuition is being raised.”

Ellie England said her parents have been paying her tuition, and the increase is especially difficult due to her being an upperclassman — the tuition for students increases for junior and senior years.

“It’s definitely making things harder on my parents and family,” England (senior-marketing) said.

England, an out-of-state student from New Jersey, said she feels her home state puts her in an even tougher situation.

“It sucks because I live the same distance [from Penn State] as a lot of people from Pennsylvania, but I pay a lot more,” she said. “My brother went here, too, but it was a lot cheaper for him.”

Bryce Berger described the “rapid increase” in tuition as unjust.

The increase is, in fact, the highest one for Penn State since the 2010-11 academic year.

“I think, in this country, there needs to be a reconstruction of how we think about college,” Berger (freshman-secondary education) said. “I think it’s bogus how much money you’re paying for an education.”

A commonly expressed disappointment among students was the perceived lack of transparency from the university about how extra tuition funds would be used.

England recommended the university send an email to students, detailing where funds would be allocated.

“I think [Penn State] could do better,” she said.

Morales said she thinks the university should be prioritizing housing arrangements for students.

“I feel like they could be quicker with the dorm renovations — that’s probably my biggest one,” Morales said.

However, Morales said her main request, more so than renovations, would be a reversal of the decision.

“Lower the tuition,” she said.

Tommy Davis, who is originally from South Carolina and is a transfer student from Penn State Altoona, said his main concern had to do with “education quality.”

“I do feel like there isn’t an increase in the quality of education for the increase in tuition — at least not one that is noticeable,” Davis (junior-supply chain and information systems) said. “If you’re going to raise the tuition, there needs to be an increase in the quality of education you’re being provided.”

Nikki Lurz, a New Jersey native now paying 6% more tuition than last year, described the tuition hike as “BS.”

“What am I paying extra for? What is it going to? I want to know what it’s going to,” Lurz (sophomore-elementary and early childhood education) said. “If it’s going to enhance my education, then fine. But if it’s going to things that [are] not going to benefit me and my major and my future career, then I think it’s not necessary and a waste of money.”

