Downtown and Mount Nittany

A view of Downtown State College and Mount Nittany from a parking garage on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in State College, Pa.

 Jordan Dawson

West Penn Power announced it will conduct planned power outages near Bayberry Drive, Edgewood Circle and Saxton Drive, according to a release Monday from the State College Borough.

The outage will occur between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Thursday with a rain date scheduled for Friday, according to the release.

98 customers will be impacted by the outage, and each customer will be notified via the phone number associated with their electric account, the release said.

