Penn State College Republicans organized a memorial service on Old Main lawn Friday to pay tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The service fell one day before the 20th anniversary of the tragedy.

On Thursday, the night before the event, students planted 2,977 American flags on Old Main lawn — each representing a victim of 9/11.

Additional American flags were planted at the service for the names of each of the 10 Penn Staters who were killed by terrorists on 9/11. A moment of silence followed the reading of each name.

U.S. Rep. Fred Keller of Pennsylvania’s 12th congressional district, spoke at the memorial service about the importance of honoring the victims of 9/11, fallen and current service members and “American exceptionalism.”

“We’re exceptional as Americans in what unites us, which is the belief in what the flag stands for,” Keller said. “And that is the belief in self-governance — we define our government, it does not define us. And these people that perished, perished believing that and knowing that.”

Keller went on to say he “could not feel better” about the gathered group of students and community members at Penn State participating in the memorial service.

“I know we always say, ‘We are Penn State,’ but we need to say ‘We are America,’” Keller said. “And for that we should be very proud.”

Matthew Soska, vice president of Penn State College Republicans, noted the importance of not blotting out the realities of history with ignorance but rather continuing to remember the horrors of 9/11.

“We made a promise on 9/11 that we would never forget the victims,” Soska (junior-political science and philosophy) said. “The only way to erase history is to forget history, so it’s a great thing to keep doing this to always remind people of the sacrifices and struggles that make our country great.”

As two decades have now passed since 9/11, the youngest group of Americans who were alive for the attacks are now about 20 years old, a fact Justin Pavonarius, the director of special events for Penn State College Republicans, said applied to himself.

“I was alive for 9/11, but I wasn’t even a year old,” Pavonarius (junior-political science and economics) said. “So it’s important to keep this tradition going as more and more college students will have not been around when 9/11 happened.”

Although the American flags are planted each year around 9/11, the 20th anniversary was the first time a memorial service was held since the attacks, according to Morgan Watt, president of Penn State College Republicans. Pavonarius said there was a wide variety of volunteers who were moved to help as they passed Old Main last night.

“Every year we put out the flags, and we have people who aren’t Republicans who come by and also put down flags,” Pavonarius said. “We had people from the community, we had little kids helping put out the flags last night — it’s great to see the community honor 9/11.”

The service also paid tribute to the 13 Americans service members who were recently killed in the terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan by reading their names aloud, followed by a moment of silence. A red rose was placed at a flag for each service member.

Pavonarius referenced the connection between the Islamic terrorist attacks on Americans on 9/11 and the recent takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

“What’s happening in Afghanistan and 9/11 are related,” he said. “So it’s important for us to take the time to memorialize those individuals who gave their life up fighting for freedom around the world, defending and representing the United States proudly.”

Watt (senior-animal science) said she was “disappointed” in President Joe Biden's administration’s handling of the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan and the subsequent Taliban takeover.

“Any life lost is too many, and those 13 Americans will never be forgotten,” Watt said. “We want to honor those Americans, and we should never let anything like that ever happen again.”

Whether the instance was less than a month ago or two decades ago, Watt said she is determined to keep American victims of terrorism at the forefront of people’s minds.

“We felt like it was our duty to honor all of the victims, especially the Penn State victims of 9/11,” Watt said. “It was really important for us to put on a ceremony and to read the names so that everyone knows that we lost important people on that day and that we’ll never forget.”

