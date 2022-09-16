Katie Banta waited alone in a colorfully decorated room in the basement of Atherton Hall to study with her roommate Avery Brown, when she heard “loud screaming.”

Banta (freshman-information sciences and technology) picked up her pencil “as a form of safety” and said she prepared for an intruder.

Then another resident pushed the door to the study room open and slammed it, Banta said.

“Oh my gosh, are you OK?” Banta asked.

“No,” the resident said. “A bat just flew at me, in my face.”

Banta said she peeked through the window in the door and saw a bat flying around the garbage room and the adjacent hallway.

Brown (freshman-economics) came into the study room as the other student called University Park Housing. Brown said someone arrived from housing, and all four of them waited for the university’s pest control vendors to arrive.

“I don’t know if he ever caught the bat,” Banta said in reference to pest control.

After multiple attempts to find the bat, pest control would leave the door “halfway open” while talking to the person from housing, according to Brown.

Once, Brown said she heard him say, “Yeah, I can’t find him.”

During these interludes, Banta and Brown said their thoughts were, “Shut it, shut the door.”

Banta and Brown said they assumed he caught the bat, let it outside through the exit door at the other end of the garbage room and that’s why he came back with an “empty net.”

“He was in there for a good five minutes,” Banta said, “and came back out, and nothing was in his net.”

They still don’t know if pest control caught it, Banta said.

For Banta, she said the experience “wasn’t that scary because [the bat] was locked in a different room.” If the bat was with them in the room, Banta said she “would’ve lost [her] mind.”

For Brown, “it was kinda scary because it’s like, ‘Oh haha,’ but then you’re like, ‘Oh shoot, can it get on my floor?’” and then it did, she said.

Another day during that week, there was a bat on the fourth floor of Atherton. Banta chose to stay in her room and didn’t see the bat — but she heard screaming.

Brown said she saw in the group chat that one of the residents said she’d caught it.

Banta said she felt like the experience was a “Welcome to Atherton Hall.”

As Jennifer Manta left the first floor of Thompson Hall on Aug. 25 to pick up a package from Waring Commons, she said she thought a bird flew past her in the hallway.

Upon Manta’s (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) return, she said she stopped short of entering the building as she learned that the creature was not a bird — it was a bat.

Someone else on the scene was already on the phone with pest control, Manta said.

“I was kinda freaked out, to be honest,” Manta said.

Once the university’s pest control vendors arrived, Manta said she “felt more comfortable going back inside.”

The university’s pest control vendors searched the floor for the bat, “looking all over the place,” and according to Manta, they had difficulty finding the bat.

Manta said she doesn’t know the fate of the bat.

Manta said she encountered a bat again on Sept. 8 as she went down to the basement to do laundry. Another resident told her there was a bat and asked if she had seen it.

As Manta proceeded to walk down one of the hallways, she said she “didn’t see the bat but heard wings flying.”

On Aug. 26, in Irvin Hall, Abigail Weiner and her roommate were in the basement playing Mario Kart.

Suddenly her roommate yelled, “Bat!” and “[threw] down her controller and [closed] the door,” Weiner (freshman-geosciences) said.

Weiner said she ran out of the basement to the Waring Commons desk to have someone there call pest control.

However, Weiner said the employee there was new and didn’t know the pest control phone number, claiming no one in the upper chains of management knew either. Although, Weiner said, one of the resident assistants knew the number and called.

Someone came and closed the other basement doors, providing an exit for Weiner and her roommate back up to their room, she said.

However, Weiner realized she left the laundry she needed that night in the basement. And so, the pair ventured down again, this time armed with laundry basket helmets and cans of Febreze.

While pest control searched for the bats, she said they looked at her and her roommate and poked fun at their equipment.

A bat was seen in the kitchen basement a week earlier, leading to a batch of freshly baked cookies getting thrown away, which Weiner said was “devastating.”

“I’m part of the Nittany Grotto Caving Club,” Weiner said, “and I have not seen a bat there, but I’ve seen bats in the dorms.”

“This is not unusual for this time of year, after residence halls are reopened from being closed during the summer months,” Lisa Powers, a university spokesperson, said in a statement.

According to the statement, the university had a "pest management contractor" search the various buildings for signs of entry and habitation and found “little evidence” to suggest bats were living in the building, saying these incidents likely occurred because the bats in question were “‘lost’ or confused.”

Occasionally, a single bat may find its way into a building, according to Michael Gannon, a professor of biology at Penn State Altoona, “but normally you don’t see multiple bats in a building like that unless they’re living in the building.”

“I’m guessing that there’s a bat colony that’s living in that building,” Gannon said.

The colony is probably a “maternity colony,” which are usually the types of colonies found during the summer months, according to Gannon.

A colony ranges from a few bats to possibly over thousands of bats. The residence halls probably have a “moderately small colony,” Gannon said, since bat sightings are a common occurrence.

According to the statement, the university has preventative measures, such as “screens added to specific locations” and other entry points, to “eliminate even the smallest potential entry point.”

Older buildings tend to have bat sightings because they have more openings for entry and have more doors, windows and crawl spaces compared to newer buildings. Bats can fit into a hole the “size of a nickel,” Gannon said.

“In Pennsylvania, probably most of the old houses in the state, have or have had bats living in them at one time or another,” Gannon said. “If the house is over 100 years old, it [has] almost assuredly had bats in there.”

Atherton Hall was built in 1939, Thompson Hall in 1950 and Irvin in 1925.

The bats are probably “living up in the walls, in the attic,” Gannon said.

“[Bats] don’t want to be around people, they don’t want to be around lights, but they may find their way down there,” Gannon said.

“Bats are not a welcome guest in the residence hall,” the university said in the statement.

Bats are “very tenacious. They will come back again and again to the same sites,” Gannon said, and “they can live up to 20 years.”

The bats will leave shortly to migrate to their winter homes for hibernation — usually in caves, according to Gannon — and will return to the dorms in the spring around mid-to-late April and stay over the summer until September.

“For anyone who may encounter a bat, please do not attempt to capture or touch it, as they may bite,” Powers said in the statement.

But Gannon said the bats are unlikely to harm anyone.

“The bats are not going to harm the students,” Gannon said. “It’s not like you see in the movies where the bat lands on your neck and bites you in the neck.”

According to a survey of wild bats in the U.S. and Canada, the chance of a bat having rabies is less than 0.5% in healthy bats. In Pennsylvania, 5% of bats that have been tested for sickness and death had rabies.

However, if contact occurs, one must receive a rabies shot, and the bat must be killed regardless to “test it for rabies,” Gannon said.

Pennsylvania has had two cases of human rabies since 1950, with the last case reported in 1984. On average in the U.S., two people contract rabies every year, Gannon said.

“I’ve been in caves with thousands and thousands of bats flying around me,” Gannon said, but he’s never come into physical contact with one. “One actually landed to rest on my shoulder one time.”

For students, the best way to handle a bat in the building, according to Gannon, is to open a window, providing a way for the bat to escape, or confine the bat to a room until services arrive.

According to the university, pest control will arrive shortly thereafter to “safely and humanely remove the bat.”

“Please contact the RA on duty, Housing Operations or a Residence Life staff member immediately” at the sighting of a bat, the university said in a statement.

It can be difficult for pest control to catch a bat because "they’re there and then who knows where they went," Gannon said.

"Somehow they got back into the hole that they came out of, or they’re somewhere else,” Gannon said, “but that doesn’t mean that they won’t turn up again.”

