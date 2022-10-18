When he was 3 years old, Joel Myers fell in love with snow — the basis for a blossoming career in weather prediction. Raised in a household that fostered entrepreneurial ideas, by 7, Myers knew he wanted to be a forecaster.

“I started keeping a daily diary of weather conditions,” Myers said.

While earning his bachelor’s degree in meteorology at Penn State, Myers said he particularly enjoyed a class now referred to as Meteorology 410: Advanced Topics in Weather Forecasting.

The young Myers was mentored by Charles Hosler, a meteorology professor who previously served as the dean of Penn State’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences.

A few years later, Myers would go on to found AccuWeather, a weather prediction company based in State College.

Recounting the story of his company’s conception, Myers said Hosler was asked by the local natural gas company if one of his students could provide weekly weather reports.

“They want a five-day forecast for the winter and are willing to pay,” Hosler said to Myers.

Quickly expanding its small-scale operation to serve a larger clientele, the company that started with an annual revenue of $150 eventually grew into the conglomerate it is today, Myers said.

After earning his Ph.D. from Penn State in 1971, Myers said he decided to branch out into new media outlets, with AccuWeather contracted to design its own graphics and inventive forecast concepts for major newspapers across the country.

Myers said the company is credited with creating the very first color weather page for USA Today in 1982.

An internet revolution in the late ‘90s would overturn their traditional business model and help them chart a path toward a consumer initiative prioritized today.

“Advertising became our largest revenue stream,” Steven Smith, the current president of AccuWeather, said, “and allowed us to eventually move toward app development.”

The innovation during this time, Smith said, is what really propelled AccuWeather into a global market with clients all around the world and an international mission to “protect and inform the public.”

Currently, Smith said 60% of the company’s users log on from outside of the U.S. — “not bad for a brand that was born at Penn State.”

Originating as an operational forecaster with direct communication to customers, Smith later began his work for the research and development and IT departments, while climbing the corporate ladder in a company where app development was becoming the next big thing.

Prior to his arrival at AccuWeather, Smith said the predominant source of revenue came from licensing agreements associated with traditional forms of media, like newspapers and radio shows.

In crafting an accessible user-interface for its global clientele, Smith said AccuWeather “tackled” the challenges of cooperating with Silicon Valley startups and distributing the weather in multi-language formats.

Among the many highlights of his position, Smith said it felt personally rewarding to travel the globe and interact with AccuWeather customers because “weather is a universal language.”

“[Weather] will always matter to people’s life and well-being,” Smith said. “Our product is such that it works in every culture, no matter the language barrier.”

Part of the company’s mission has always been to help businesses leverage their resources, protect the bottom line and mitigate against risk from severe weather effects, Smith said.

“State College is a great community,” Myers said. “We were wooed by other states with tax incentives but ultimately chose to stay here.”

William Syrett, a Penn State meteorology professor, said he “appreciates” having AccuWeather in State College.

“I think it's a great selling point for prospective [meteorology] students to have the private sector, the education sector and the [National Weather Service State College],” Syrett said.

According to Syrett, AccuWeather donations and scholarships are facilitated by Myers, its CEO.

Syrett said his contributions have benefited recent renovations to the Joel N. Myers Weather Center.

Presently, the company employs 500 members, including more than 100 meteorologists, stationed around the globe, Myers said.

His offices in New York are used to producing ongoing forecasts, Myers said, while niche operations and major natural disasters are covered by the severe weather station in Wichita, Kansas.

“We are currently the most used source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world,” Myers said.

For Myers, the once rudimentary company he founded to ensure better scientific precision for forecasts has evolved into an industry disruptor.

“When we started out, the national weather forecasts offered only day, night and tomorrow statistics,” Myers said.

As part of an effort to “revolutionize” the field of meteorology, AccuWeather was responsible for implementing and standardizing the “Weather Radar” function.

“The National Weather Service told us that giving radar to the public would just confuse them, but our team of meteorologists educated the public on how they could apply the radar to geography and statistics,” Myers said.

Despite a commitment to providing accurate data, AccuWeather has faced controversy. A 2013 Washington Post article written by meteorologist Jason Samenow accused the company of “peddling a useless product to people who don’t know any better.”

Referring to a newly launched 45-day weather forecast, Samenow insisted in the article that historical climate averages provide equal, if not superior, temperature estimates.

In a study conducted by Samenow for the Washington Post, rainfall models were found to erroneously predict rain at a 50% fail rate.

“AccuWeather has never, in the last 10 years at least, published a rigorous analysis of how inaccurate its forecasts are,” Samenow said in the article.

As founder and CEO, Myers reaffirmed his company’s dedication to enshrining the credibility of meteorology as a science. Whereas objectors have assumed a certain degree of user incompetence, Myers said AccuWeather expects customers to appreciate the margin of error in predicting far-off weather patterns.

AccuWeather will continue to devote resources and employees to statistically analyzing a higher caliber of computer-generated models, Myers said.

“There’s value in having an indication of what the weather will be like 90 days from now,” Myers said, in response to a challenge on the efficacy of lengthened weather forecasts.

By integrating sophisticated artificial intelligence, software measurements into its weather reports, Myers said the company has “refined the science of prediction.”

“We’ve saved tens of thousands of lives, and that’s our legacy,” Myers said.

