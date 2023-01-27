Penn State students experienced their first snow day of 2023 on Wednesday. From sleeping in to using makeshift sleds, students basked in the glory of not having to check Canvas for a day.

Adrianna Kapust said she spent her snow day “hanging out” at her apartment and “sledding.”

Kapust (junior-human development and family studies and economics) said she was “very excited” to have a snow day and went sledding on a hill near East Hamilton Avenue.

Though Kapust and her friends lacked real sleds, she said they got creative.

“We used pans — like cooking sheets — and pieces of paper,” Kapust said.

She said her sledding experience was a mix of failure and success.

“It was not good — it did not go well,” Kapust said. “The paper ripped in half.”

However, she noted she had more success when using the cooking sheets to sled down the hill.

“The pans worked really well,” Kapust said. “We went flying.”

Mia Buchanan said she was excited when she found out classes were canceled.

“It meant I could sleep in,” Buchanan (junior-advertising and public relations) said.

Buchanan said she “went to a Zoom meeting for work” and played a game called “Cities: Skylines” with her friends at the HUB-Robeson Center.

Buchanan said she has a “love and hate relationship” with snow because she loves to walk on the snow but doesn’t like the cold.

“I love stepping on the snow — I love the crunchiness,” Buchanan said.

Abby Batzel was also hyped up when she heard the news that class was canceled. She said she slept in and used the day to get some work done.

“I went to my friend’s apartment and did homework the whole day,” Batzel (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Batzel said she's not a huge fan of the cold.

“I’d rather it be warm,” she said.

Like Batzel, Jenna Archer said she “slept in” and used the day to get her homework done.

“I did like six hours of homework,” Archer (junior-psychology) said.

Archer said although she likes the cold weather, she didn’t go out in the snow; however, she said she was happy she didn’t have classes.

Hannah Persaud said she spent her snow day spending time with her friends and baking.

“I made banana bread,” Persaud (junior-sociology) said.

Persaud, who said she slept in, was excited her classes were canceled for the day, but she still had a productive day, noting that she did some of her homework and went to work.

Persaud said on occasion she likes the cold weather.

“I like the cold sometimes, when it’s a snow day,” Persaud said.

Holly Gianatassio said she spent her day getting some chores done, reading and hanging out with her friends.

Gianatassio (senior-advertising and public relations) said she “did some laundry” and read her book, “Assassin's Apprentice.”

She said she would prefer the warm weather to the current cold weather.

“I like the warmth,” Gianatassio said, “like a spring day.”

While Gianatassio said she was ecstatic for classes to be canceled, she was even more enthusiastic about the fact that she didn’t have to wake up for her 5:30 a.m. shift at the White Building.

“It got canceled,” Gianatassio said, “so I was very happy,”

