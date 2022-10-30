Starting out at the gym, some people may avoid the weight racks due to intimidation or comparison to others. People with experience or who have been lifting for a long time can give off an intimidating aura and make someone question their own progress.

But the Penn State Club Powerlifting team exists to break down the “scary” stereotype for lifters.

According to OrgCentral, the club also seeks to “offer guidance in powerlifting specific moments through practices, meetings and other events outside of the gym,” while also emphasizing “education on topics…such as nutrition while…maintaining a strong team spirit.”

Ellie Dunn, president of the club, said she’s been weight training for six or seven years and then transitioned over into powerlifting in summer 2018, before beginning to compete in 2020.

Dunn was a 2+2 student — she attended Penn State Abington for her freshman and sophomore years.

“And then I found the powerlifting club here [at University Park],” Dunn (senior-biobehavioral health) said. “I joined, and then I ran for president, and now I’m here.”

Madison Campsey said she joined the club last fall.

“I was a big runner in high school and would only occasionally do any weight training,” Campsey (junior-criminology) said. “So it wasn’t really something I had done before then, but I’ve loved it ever since.”

Campsey said she’s no longer able to run as much due to “old injuries.”

“I wanted to find something that would still let me be active,” Campsey said. “Someone on the team just started to help me find different programs that would tell me what to do and how to do certain exercises.”

Dunn said the club, when it competes as a team, typically has three meets in the year.

“The first meet that we do is unsanctioned, meaning it is not run by a federation — that’s the big umbrella term for the big guys that we do everything under,” Dunn said. “So it’s the executive board that plans it and then the returning members that are really behind the scenes [running the meet].”

Dunn said the club does an unsanctioned meet as its first one as a way to help new members feel more comfortable in their lifts and to “get their nerves out.”

“We really accept anybody, you don’t have to have experience to join,” Dunn said. “We teach you everything you need to know, whether it comes to technique, how to do it safely, programming, how to do powerlifting style programs, stuff like that.”

The first sanctioned meet typically takes place in January, right after winter break, Dunn said. This meet serves as a qualifier for people who want to go to collegiate nationals.

“Whoever qualifies for collegiate nationals, we get together as a team to go wherever it is — this past year it was in Chicago,” Dunn said. “There were like 12 of us that competed.”

Collegiate nationals will take place in Dallas this year. Campsey just qualified this past weekend when she lifted at the Pittsburgh Collegiate Cup.

The club members practice year-round using their own equipment, but they also have a reserved practice time and space in the Intramural Building basement.

Will Gaugler, the treasurer of the club, has been a member since his freshman year and said having the practice space has been really helpful for him.

“When I came my first year [during] the COVID year, we didn’t have practice, we didn’t have meetings,” Gaugler (junior-physics) said. “And then last year, I was in practice pretty much every night, and I took my total from 960 to 1240, which qualified for nationals, and then went on and lifted even more at nationals. So I can really say having the accountability and resources that the team gives has been huge in making me stronger.”

Members of the team will sometimes have their own coaches, although there isn’t a team coach. Dunn, Gaugler and Campsey all have personal coaches.

The team focuses on and competes in the squat, deadlift and bench press.

“I think if I had to pick a favorite, I’d say I’d probably pick my bench press,” Gaugler said. “That’s my strongest lift comparatively.”

Gaugler said last year at nationals, when he weighed in at 162 pounds, he benched 325 pounds.

Like wrestlers, powerlifters compete in weight classes but have a total number that combines their progress with the three main lifts.

“They take how much you did between all three lifts and put it into a formula with your body weight, and it spits out a score,” Gaugler said.

Campsey said she’s planning on dropping back to a lower weight class when she competes this spring.

“I just went up a weight class to 56 [kilograms], which caps out at like 123 [pounds],” Campsey said. “But in the spring, I was at 52 [kilograms], which I’ll probably end up dropping back to, and that caps at 114 [pounds].”

Despite not being as large as what people may think typical powerlifters look like, Campsey said she’s gained more confidence since joining the team.

“I’m probably the smallest person on the team, and so walking into a gym full of really big, strong people is very intimidating to me,” Campsey said. “But then to walk in and just have everyone be like, ‘Oh my gosh, let me help you, let me teach you how to do this’…it was really nice to have that sort of community around me.”

Campsey also said she appreciated the really big “family aspect” of the team and how many members “took [her] under their wing.”

“They have been reinforcing this idea that I am strong, and just because I’m small doesn't mean that my numbers that I’m hitting are any less important or anything like that,” she said. “That has been very impactful.”

Dunn, a self-described “squat specialist,” said the squat has been her most consistent lift ever since she started lifting.

“It’s honestly the lift I feel most confident in,” Dunn said. “I know that when I go onto the platform, I’m going to get my squat — I think the best I’ve done is 386 [pounds], and that was back in January of this year.”

Dunn said the club is a reflection of how the personalities of powerlifters don’t always match their looks.

“It’s really funny — powerlifters can look really intimidating and scary, but we’re all giant teddy bears,” she said. “We’re the nicest people you find in the gym, and we’re all here to help each other out.”

Cheering each other on and encouraging personal records is an important part of the club’s environment, Dunn said.

“At the end of the day, someone’s always going to be stronger than you [and] someone who knows more than you,” Dunn said. “So being in a practice space with like-minded people is really beneficial, not only as a member and president, but as an athlete because they hold me accountable.”

According to Dunn, at the end of the day, the purpose of the club is quite simple.

“We’re all there for the same reason — to lift some heavy stuff and just have fun with it."

