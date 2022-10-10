Centre County leaders stood together outside of the State College Borough Municipal Building today to denounce Senate Bill 106, which would amend Pennsylvania's constitution to restrict access to abortion.

Pennsylvania State Representative candidate Paul Takac said SB 106 was a “terrible package of proposals."

“[These are] proposals that could have the ultimate result of stealing away hard-earned rights from Pennsylvanians,” Takac said. “[I] have vowed to vote against SB 106 if it comes up again for a vote in the legislature next session.”

If passed, Senate Bill 106 will make amendments to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania providing “no constitutional right to taxpayer-funded abortion or other right relating to abortion.”

It would also raise the voting age from 18 to 21 and invoke residency requirement to vote from 30 to 90 days preceding the election.

Candidates running for Lieutenant Governor would be nominated by each political party and voters would have additional voter identification, according to the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

“The Republican-controlled legislature, frustrated that they could not pass their extremist agenda, has used the amendment process as a go-around to the executive branch. This wreaks havoc with the balance of powers we’re supposed to have in our government,” Takac said. “We cannot leave our state vulnerable to future attempts to revoke our rights and freedoms.”

Joined by Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe and Ferguson Township Supervisor Jeremie Thompson, Takac spoke on how the state’s “flawed” legislative process leads to unpopular proposals being “[jammed] down the throats of Pennsylvanians.”

To alter Pennsylvania’s constitution, both houses of the general assembly must pass an amendment in consecutive legislative sessions by a simple majority. After that, the proposed amendment must get a majority agreement from voters to go in effect.

This is a “lower hurdle” than the federal system of altering the Constitution of the United States and should be made “harder” to change, Takac said.

“Our constitutions are supposed to be sacred — they lay the foundations of our democracy. They are not meant to be easily altered and weaponized against those who oppose the powers seeking to revoke basic, fundamental democratic and personal rights,” Takac said. “It’s important that we defeat SB 106, but it is also important that we prevent the next SB 106 from threatening our liberties and freedoms.”

Takac addressed questions from the audience about the restrictions on abortions the bill presents.

“I believe fundamentally there are a lot of reasons a person may want to seek abortion care, but at the end of the day, that is a decision that should be made between that person and their healthcare provider, not that person and their legislator,” he said. “I would absolutely oppose that portion of [the bill].”

Thompson said the bill “disenfranchises” young voters by expanding the 30-day residency requirement to 90 days, raising the voting age from 18 to 21 and creating an additional voter ID requirement.

“Currently voters already need ID to show up to a polling place,” Thompson said. “They continue to have concerns about this voter fraud, but legal experts — including those within the Trump administration — have shown that voter fraud's virtually non-existent.”

Thompson described how the bill “undermines” the checks and balances of the government and “reinforces the lack of trust” in the county and state election administration.

“[It] aims to take the power away from actual election officials and place that power under the authority of other agents,” Thompson said.

The bill, according to Thompson, takes power away from people who wish to run for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania and gives it to political parties, who would be responsible for nomination should the bill be passed.

Pipe said democracy is “under assault” now more than ever.

“We are seeing an erosion of the fundamental right to cast a ballot freely in this society,” he said. “In this society we should be encouraging people to get involved — principally young people. We have excited, young people who want to get involved, make their voices heard and have an effect on local, county and state government.”

Pipe said legislators who want to “take away rights” use confusion through “vague-sounding” names and “flooding the zone” through compounding amendments in bills.

“We’re standing up today, we need to protect every vote — make sure that people 18 or older know that they can cast a vote in this election,” Pipe said. “We want to encourage more people to vote, not less.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE