In the fall 2021 semester at Penn State, 25 forcible sex offense University Park-issued Timely Warnings were reported. This was the most reported in a fall semester since 2016.

Saloni Gauniyal said she talked with her friends and acquaintances about these reports leading into the spring 2022 semester.

Gauniyal (junior-psychology and criminology) said she felt “frustrated” by the fact that when she talked with others about these Timely Warnings, they spoke of the reports in “an annoyed tone,” or they felt the reports were “over-representative” of actual assaults on campus.

With this background understanding of others’ views, Gauniyal said she wanted to bring more focus to those not represented in reports or statistics that were “argued” over in her discussions.

As a part of a criminology course on sexual and domestic violence, Gauniyal and her classmates Rabab Rahman and Anirah Drew decided to a create a forum for sexual assault survivors to anonymously share their stories for their course’s final service learning project.

According to their instructor Caren Bloom-Steidle, an associate professor in criminology, this service learning project is meant for students to apply what they’ve learned in the course and provide “some kind of service” to the public.

For their original class project, Gauniyal, Rahman (senior-international politics and criminology) and Drew, who graduated in spring 2022 with degrees in psychology and criminology, hand wrote the anonymous answers they received from a Google Forms sheet they had published, then posted the stories around campus during finals week.

The three students extended their project and created an Instagram page titled “Why I Didn’t Report at PSU.”

“Starting from scratch,” according to Gauniyal, this page used separate anonymous Google Forms answers from their class project to provide a place to share stories.

“That page is solely serving as a space for survivors,” Gauniyal said.

Gauniyal and Rahman emphasized the fact that their page is anonymous and is meant to serve as a “safe space” for survivors across all Penn State campuses.

Gauniyal said many appreciate the anonymity that comes through a lack of connected data or account information.

“[There] could be a chance that [survivors] don't want to be tied to the instance,” Rahman said. “[Having] the Google Form is really important because it erases the name from their story, so it gives them a chance to be open about it without having to directly expose themselves.”

Gauniyal said she felt Bloom-Steidle’s emphasis during class discussions on marginalized groups, and the potential “barriers” they face in reporting incidents was especially important.

“[Whether] that be people of color [or] people of the LGBTQ community, there was a lot of discussion about how the barriers within those groups prevent people from reporting, from getting support and kind of that intersectional aspect of it,” Gauniyal said.

Bloom-Steidle said she talks about reporting and the importance of helping survivors in her class.

Gauniyal said she believes this aspect of the course “really drove” their creation of the Instagram account as “people don't understand the effect and the number of barriers that exist when they don't hear from the person themselves.”

“That's what we were aiming to do… [to] really draw attention to it and give people a chance to share what happened to them and bring that attention without having to put their name or their face to it,” Gauniyal said.

In the project’s early stages, Bloom-Steidle said she was “tough” with her feedback on the project.

“[They] were really diligent about letting people know what they were asking, how confidential it would be — which it is confidential — and where their information would be shared,” Bloom-Steidle said.

Gauniyal said she believes the Instagram format makes it easier for survivors to participate because they can be involved as much as they want and “distance [themselves]” when needed.

“I want to leave it as something where the survivors can take action if they want to,” Gauniyal said.

Along with posting survivor stories anonymously, the page also includes resources for survivors across all campuses to access if needed.

“[It's] just a place for community. It's not about forcing them to go share or take any extra steps,” Gauniyal said. “So it's more about [having] everything in one place if you need it. But otherwise, just come and go as you please.”

Rahman and Gauniyal emphasized that survivor stories are “safe with [them].”

Rahman said she wants all survivors who decide to share to the Instagram page to know that they are believed.

“[We're] here for you if you need it, and you're not alone,” Rahman said. “[It's] horrible that this happened to you, and absolutely nobody should have that experience. But you're a brave and strong person for living through it, for continuing to live through it, for working through that, and there are people who want to support you.”

The page always keeps its direct messages open. Survivors can anonymously share their stories to the “Why I Didn’t Report at PSU” Instagram account through its Google Form here.

Survivors can also make a report to the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response here. More resources for survivors at Penn State can be found here.

