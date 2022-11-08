On Tuesday, Penn State students are anticipating the opportunity to cast their vote. Many students said voting in this election is very important to them given the current political climate.

Yash Jajoo, who has voted in every election he’s been eligible for, said he already submitted his vote via an absentee ballot. Jajoo (junior-economics) was motivated to vote because of his desire for a voice in what political changes are made.

His reasons for voting stem from a sense of “civic duty.” He said he believes that it’s vital for students to cast their vote on Election Day.

“We are the future,” Jajoo said.

Jajoo said if students don’t “take action” through voting for what they want, then change “is never going to happen.”

“If we don’t do it, no one will,” Jajoo said.

Lexi Barilotti agreed it’s important for students to vote. She noted that with so many people around the world not having the ability to vote, students “should not take their opportunity for granted.”

Barilotti (senior-corporate innovation entrepreneurship and political science) said she’s very active in local elections.

“I love to vote,” Barilotti said. “I think it is one of the best things that college students can do to share their voice.”

She noted it’s especially important to pay attention to elections because of how the results can impact college students.

“I think that we’re affected by a lot of different policies,” Barilotti said.

She said elections may impact issues that directly affect students, such as “state appropriations and how it correlates to tuition.”

Graham Oven plans to vote in person at the State College polls on Tuesday and said he thinks all students should cast their vote as well.

“I think it is important that we express ourselves,” Oven (freshman-finance) said.

Oven specifically emphasized the importance of voting in this election in particular.

“There is a lot at stake,” Oven said.

Amoure Glover, who also plans to vote in person, said she thinks voting is important because it can affect “what the future will be.” However, she noted some people don’t realize just how much voting can make a difference.

“It impacts our daily lives,” Glover said.

Mackenzie Leitzell said she registered to vote as soon as she could.

“I was worried,” Leitzell (freshman-art education) said. “Currently, I am really concerned about my rights as a woman.”

Leitzell said she thinks it’s important for everyone to vote.

“It matters,” Leitzell said. “Even if it doesn’t affect you, it affects other people.”

Sidney Cohen shared Leitzell's concern. She said although she’s from Maryland, she chose to vote in Pennsylvania because she thinks her vote will make a greater impact.

Cohen (sophomore-elementary and early childhood education and special education) said one of her main motivations for voting is her concern about “women’s reproductive rights and the right to have an abortion.”

She also noted that another reason she’s voting is because of her desire for improvements with education and “funding for the education system.”

“Voting is essential for our political system, democracy and a better future.”

