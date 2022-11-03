Editor’s Note: Some names of individuals interviewed for this story have been changed to protect their identities, and verified through fact-checking, all of the anonymous individuals interviewed for this story are Penn State employees.

A student living in a dorm uses the bathroom, studies in the lounge or walks down the hall almost every single day.

But for some students, they may not know the effort put into maintaining these spaces.

Ellen and Marie, two maintenance workers with University Housing, who wished to remain anonymous due to possible repercussions regarding their jobs, said how time consuming their day-to-day responsibilities can be.

For Ellen, she said some of those responsibilities include cleaning the bathrooms and taking out the trash for the entire building.

“Bathrooms, to me, are the top priority, and then at the end of the day, we usually just go through our stairwells and our hallways,” Ellen said.

Ellen and Marie come into work around 8 a.m. and finish around 4 p.m.

Marie said one difficult part of her day can be dealing with “other people” and “disrespectful students.”

On the weekends, Ellen said she has issues with male students “urinating all over the bathroom” — “all over the shower, shower curtains and the floor.”

“They don’t realize how big of a building it is — what goes into our day,” Ellen said. “You have a few that are disrespectful, and that throws off your whole day. It only takes one.”

On Mondays and Tuesdays, Ellen and Marie clean the entirety of a four-floor residence hall. Each floor has multiple bathrooms and a private lounge with a kitchen.

Clare Brossman, a Penn State Residence Life coordinator working in Haller Hall, said via email that her daily schedule consists of several appointments.

“Most days, I have student meetings, [resident assistant] one-on-ones, conduct meetings and professional development,” Brossman said. “When I'm the coordinator on duty, I respond to incidents in the moment and get students the help they need.”

Brossman also touched on her interactions with students.

“I feel appreciated by some students. Typically, I have good interactions… but sometimes I get students that don't understand my role, or think I'm an RA, so they seem a bit unappreciative at times,” Brossman said.

Ellen and Marie, for the most part, said they feel appreciated by the students who live in the residence hall they maintain.

“If you drop something, pick it up,” Marie said. “ I always think, ‘Would you do this at your parents’ house?’”

As a mother, Ellen said she wants to provide students with a clean and comfortable environment since they have to live there.

“We are mothers,” Ellen said. “We have children. We treat this as our home.”

