Eliza Bagley walks through Penn State’s campus alongside her peers most days, but with one difference — she experiences navigating campus with a disability.

“I know that I move in a space and in a world that isn’t built for me,” Bagley (senior-human development and family studies) said.

Bagley, a member of the Access Club at Penn State, said she experiences chronic pain and sometimes wears a brace or uses mobility aid, noting these “invisible disabilities” can sometimes present difficulties.

“I struggle sometimes moving around campus,” Bagley said.

Because of this, Bagley said she often tries to utilize the bus to get around campus. However, because her disability is invisible, she said she sometimes encounters difficulties. For example, when trying to find a seat on the bus, she said she worries some of her peers may not believe she’s disabled, which she identifies herself as.

“The stigma definitely exists,” Bagley said.

Bagley said she hopes to change the perception some may have that all physical disabilities are visible.

“I could ask one person to move [seats], and it could be fine, but I could ask a different person to move, and it could go not fine,” Bagley said.

Bagley said she believes it’s important for students to realize “disability can look like anything.”

Bagley said she joined the Access Club to have a platform to “educate others” and “break down systemic issues.” She also created a peer education program for Student Disability Resources at Penn State.

“I knew I wanted to join a group where I could talk to other people who are disabled,” Bagley said.

Bagley said she finds it comforting to know there are other people on campus who care as much as she does.

“We’re all different, but we all have this goal of wanting to move the university forward,” Bagley said.

She said some buildings can be more difficult to navigate with a disability. Bagley said she took a disability studies course in the Hammond Building where she had an assignment to assess a building according to ADA accommodations.

Her group selected the Hammond Building and noticed its size, structure and age make it particularly difficult to navigate for students with disabilities.

Bagley said she also found the design of the Boucke Building inconvenient for students with disabilities.

“It houses Student Disability Resources, but there is a huge flight of stairs in the front,” Bagley said, noting the only accessible entrance is around the back.

“What does it say that it’s the building Student Disability Resources are held in?” Bagley said.

She said while she thinks the university is working to improve accessibility, some of the older buildings may present challenges.

In terms of renovating buildings to become more accessible, Bagley said Penn State can be described as a “slow-moving machine.”

While it can sometimes be difficult to see tangible changes, she said she knows work is still being done.

Leah Zimmerman, the executive director of Student Disability Resources at Penn State, said her office is working on ways to improve facilities on campus and the overall experience for people with disabilities.

Zimmerman said the role of the Student Disability Resource center is to “figure out what the access needs are.”

The University Access Committee is in the process of “providing accessible restrooms currently at Boucke, Walker and Sparks,” according to Zimmerman.

Camille Selden, an academic adviser in the College of the Liberal Arts at Penn State, shared her experience navigating campus as a faculty member with a disability.

Selden said she uses a wheelchair and sometimes finds it “difficult” to use the sidewalks. She said she hopes to see more improvements to the Penn State mapping system in the future to include more information about accessible entrances and bathrooms.

Selden said she utilizes a wheelchair-accessible van.

“I have the luxury of being able to drive to work and drive home,” Selden said.

She said she primarily travels on a flat path to buildings she needs to access.

“That makes things easy for me,” Selden said.

Jessica Henry, an associate teaching professor of counselor education, has also experienced navigating Penn State’s campus as a person with a disability.

Henry was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and teaches a course on disability culture at Penn State.

She said she notices a stigma surrounding invisible disabilities and has personally experienced this stigma as well.

Henry said she uses an accessible hang-tag for parking in accessible spaces.

“People have told me: ‘You shouldn’t park there,’” Henry said.

Along with this, Henry said people have been “violent” and directed “offensive language” toward her. She has also heard student accounts of the “violence and aggression” they receive if people don’t believe them.

“I’ve had notes with swear words left on my car telling me I should not park in accessible parking spots,” Henry said.

Henry said she talks about destigmatizing disability in her classes. She noted it’s important for students to realize the difference between “diversability” and “disability.”

“When we use the term ‘dis,’ it means unable to,” Henry said. “Diversability means you can do it; it just might be done in a different way.”

Henry also said she has heard firsthand from students in her classes how the Hammond Building can be difficult for students with disabilities to navigate, noting one of the primary concerns with the building is its “lack of signage.”

Her recommendation for improvements on campus is to “start with signage.”

Henry said she believes campus accessibility at Penn State “needs work.” While the university may have accessible options for navigating campus, Henry said she thinks it can often be hindered by construction areas.

Zimmerman highlighted three primary responsibilities of Student Disability Resources: ensuring “students with disabilities aren’t discriminated against,” ensuring “students with disabilities receive equal access” and providing “reasonable academic accommodations.”

Zimmerman said her office works with students to accommodate their specific needs in a variety of ways. She said the student center, which is located in the Boucke Building, allows the Student Disability Resource office to also work with students on building a “sense of belonging” and “community.”

Zimmerman said her office merely plays one part in the overall accommodations Penn State offers, noting how offices — such as the Office of Physical Plant and the University Access Committee — also play significant roles.

“It’s an across-system process,” Zimmerman said. “We have a part in it.”

Zimmerman also mentioned the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation Scholarship, which Penn State offers for students with spinal cord injuries.

“It’s a big responsibility for us to make sure that the campus is accessible if we are actively recruiting and trying to support students that have mobility impairments and spinal cord injuries,” Zimmerman said.

In terms of renovations and projects on campus, Zimmerman said the Student Disability Resources office is “constantly trying to bring student voices” to decisions within the University Access Committee.

The Student Disability Resources office also works with OPP about “what to include for the ADA accessibility features” on campus mapping, Zimmerman said.

She said Penn State is “constantly trying to incorporate” any kind of ADA upgrades, modifications and additions during the renovation process.

Although Penn State aims to make its campus navigable for students with disabilities, Zimmerman said its topography, age and weather may present some challenges. According to Zimmerman, the offices at Penn State work together to try and remove any “barriers” that may be present for students with disabilities.

For example, Selden said students who use a wheelchair don’t always have the opportunity to schedule their classes in a “straight, flat line.”

Selden shared her “unique perspective” as not only a faculty member but also as a Penn State alumna.

Selden attended Penn State for her undergraduate degree, beginning her freshman year in 1994. However, during her time as an undergraduate student, she didn’t use a wheelchair.

“I became a wheelchair user in 2002,” Selden said. “I have walked around this campus, and I have ridden around this campus.”

For Selden, she said she believes “being a wheelchair user as a student at Penn State can be very isolating.”

Selden said if more students become advocates, it will make Penn State a better place for everybody.

“There are so many iterations of ‘We Are,’” Selden said. “Mine is: ‘We Are accessible.’”

