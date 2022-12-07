The debate over Wawa vs. Sheetz continues as Wawa announces that it will be expanding its locations into central Pennsylvania.

According to Lori Bruce, a public relations team member for Wawa, the organization has received "thousands" of requests to expand into central Pennsylvania.

Wawa will be looking at new locations, which include potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College.

Wawa is unable to share specifics on construction and future opening dates as the site selection, local land development and approval processes are in progress.

"We look forward to serving our loyal Wawa customers and Nittany Lions as soon as 2025," Bruce said.

