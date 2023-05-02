 Skip to main content
Vice president, dean for Undergraduate Education Yvonne Gaudelius to step down from position

Old Main at sunset on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

Yvonne Gaudelius will step down as vice president and dean for Undergraduate Education effective June 30, according to Penn State.

Gaudelius was named vice president and dean for Undergraduate Education in March 2021 after serving as interim vice president and dean, according to the release.

During her time in the position, Gaudelius was responsible for managing undergraduate education and enrollment.

Gaudelius coordinated “enrollment management and planning across Penn State’s 20 undergraduate campuses,” in addition to university-wide registrar and student aid services for undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in law and medicine, according to the release.

Additionally, Gaudelius aided in the development of a new university-policy that would offer the option of a remote synchronous instructional mode, according to the release. The mode is set to launch in the fall 2023 semester.

Gaudelius has worked with the university for 30 years, serving as associate dean for undergraduate studies and outreach through the College of Arts and Architecture from 2003 to 2006, interim dean for the college from 2006 to 2007 and associate vice president and senior associate dean of Undergraduate Education from 2007 to 2020, before she transitioned to interim vice president and dean in 2020.

Gaudelius will return to the School of Visual Arts faculty, according to Penn State.

