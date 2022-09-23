The U.S. Department of Labor recently filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against the State College Mexican cuisine restaurant, Lupita's Authentic Mexican Food.

Both parties asked that the court "retain jurisdiction over this case for the purpose of enforcing the Stipulated Injunction and Order," court documents said.

In June, the Wage and Hour Division of the Department of Labor began an investigation into the employment and pay practices of Lupita’s co-owners Emilio Lopez and Maria Guadalupe Rojas.

Lopez and Guadalupe Rojas allegedly paid non-exempt employees at one and one-half times their regular rate of pay when they work in excess of 40 hours per week, according to court documents.

Lopez and Guadalupe Rojas had also allegedly transported at least three employees from outside of the country to work, then required the employees to work at the restaurant in order to repay for the costs of transportation.

The defendants threatened and intimidated employees when requesting for additional pay or attempted to quit, according to court documents.

